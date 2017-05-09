Prince Harry, Markle embrace at public event

Prince Harry may have found his princess charming.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old British royal and his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle, 35, were snapped embracing and hugging for the first time after a charity polo match in England, ABC News reported.

Although the couple have been photographed together, the event is the first public one the pair have officially attended together, noted People magazine.

In another telling sign of their blossoming romance, Prince Harry spent time in Canada with her over Easter instead of celebrating the occasion in England with his family.

The couple started dating last year.

Markle, who stars in legal drama Suits, is also slated to attend the wedding of Ms Pippa Middleton, sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, on May 20.

Sharp-eyed observers have noted that the actress has shut down her lifestyle blog The Tig and given up her fashion line at Canadian department store Reitmans - must-dos if she is to become part of the British royal family.

An upcoming event in Singapore could further help strengthen speculation of an impending engagement between the couple.

Prince Harry will be in Singapore and Sydney next month to publicise the 2018 Invictus Games in Australia, for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

Will Markle show up with him?