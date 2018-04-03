Play to Win in this Rewards Game

If simple childhood games of the yesteryears put a smile on your face, then our “Play to Win” game inspired by the much-loved “Snakes & Ladders” is a must play for you!

What’s more? You will receive instant rewards and stand to win prizes worth $300,000 as you advance in the game.

From now until Aug 31, every $30 purchase made at any store at The Clementi Mall (or $80 if your purchase includes Fairprice Finest receipts) entitles you to redeem a stamp and advance further on your game card.

You can combine a maximum of two same-day receipts for your redemption, and redeem a maximum of four stamps, each day.

Just like the original game, landing on game squares with ladders means that you can jump ahead at a quicker pace, after you complete a fun, simple task!

Also, look out for game squares that are green or orange. If you land on any of these squares, you instantly walk away with the rewards that are redeemable on the day of your purchases.

Instant rewards up for grabs include Xin Cao Tea and Q Waffles from Blackball, cash vouchers from Jinjja Chicken, uBrushes from OSIM, as well as home and living items from BHG.

But wait -- that’s not all.

Lucky draw chances collected along the way enters you into the monthly lucky draw and grand lucky draw.

Monthly prizes include a 3D2N Bintan getaway for two, an Apple Macbook Pro, an OSIM uDiva Star and a Poh Heng Jewellery diamond pendant.

All draw chances will snowball to the grand lucky draw in August, where you stand a chance at winning a 8D7N Tokyo tour for two and an Apple iPad Pro.

So, what are you waiting for? Come on down to The Clementi Mall and start your shopping spree now!

Visit www.theclementimall.com/happenings/play-to-win for more details.