Photojournalism: the professionals’ approach is a comprehensive textbook for both students and working professionals on how they can go about producing great photographs.

Written in matter-of-fact style, the book includes every aspect of photojournalism from the Assignment to Ethics and also a special section on the Digital Darkroom.

The book is filled with excellent examples of in-depth case studies, allowing readers insight on the experiences of professionals as they meet their on-the-job challenges. A DVD with two short documentaries featuring photojournalists at work is also included.

Author: Kobre, K. (c2008)

Amsterdam; Singapore: Elsevier/ Focal Press. (Call no.: 070.49 KOB)

