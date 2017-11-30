Peek into hair stylist Junz Loke’s all-black wardrobe for style tips

Q & A

Mr Junz Loke’s wardrobe is almost entirely black, but that does not mean it’s boring. The 27-year-old hairstylist, who loves vintage, lived-in things, even modifies some of his clothes himself using hand stitching and sandpapering techniques.

How would you describe your style?

I am quite a minimalist. And I love black. When people look at me, they can’t tell which brands I’m wearing. I like that sense of mystery. And it’s hard to go wrong with black.

When did your interest in fashion start?

When I was 13. I was inspired by Hong Kong actor Edison Chen and his fashion brand, Clot, which was launched in 2003.

He was the first person I had ever seen who rolled his jeans up like a farmer in the fields. He made it look very cool. My room used to be plastered with posters of him.

Who are your favourite designers and which are your go-to brands?

Yohji Yamamoto, Rei Kawakubo of Commes des Garcons, Jun Takahashi of Japanese label Undercover, Raf Simons, Helmut Lang and Russian streetwear designer Gosha Rubchinskiy.

Who are your style icons?

I don’t really have any. I think I have my own style. If I have to pick someone, I would say Jaden Smith. He’s cool, arty-farty and quirky.

What are your favourite pieces in your wardrobe?

An Issey Miyake Homme hat (photo 1) whose shape can be adjusted; a Commes des Garcons belt (photo 2) from a second-hand store in Tokyo; a Commes des Garcons shirt (photo 3) with a unique cut; a pair of pants from Chinese fashion designer Uma Wang (photo 4); Reebok shoes designed in collaboration with Gosha Rubchinskiy (photo 5); and a Martin Margiela wallet and chain (photo 6), which I love because the more you use it, the more the colour changes and the better it looks.

There’s also a denim jacket from Pull & Bear, which I modified myself (photo 7).

I cut the collar off, shortened it and ripped it in some areas. I used sandpaper to wear holes in the denim, then pulled the fabric apart with my fingers and removed some of the threads. I also used red thread to add stitches.

What are your weaknesses when it comes to shopping?

Anything that is the “last piece” or unique, that can’t be found anywhere else.

What is your favourite splurge piece?

My Uma Wang pants. They were $1,100 on discount. They’re black so I can wear them all the time and they never need to be ironed. They’re also very comfortable.

Is there a purchase you have regretted?

In the past, I used to wear a lot of colour. Then I discovered that black is much better because you can wear the same thing every day and no one will notice.

What is your most recent fashion purchase?

A pair of sunglasses from Korean brand Mega Ichiro Tokyo that I bought in September. I found them in a random vintage shop in South Korea.

I had been looking for small frames, since the trend now is big ones.

They were only $30 and no one will have the same pair.

What’s the best shopping or style advice you live by?

Be minimal. Don’t splash $600 on a logo. Have your own style. Be a trendsetter, not a blind follower.