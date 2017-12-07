Opening of Prudential Marina Bay Carnival postponed

The opening of Singapore's "biggest carnival" will be delayed by a week.

Originally slated to start tomorrow, the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival will now open next Friday as the organisers are still awaiting the final go-ahead.

Mr Barnabas Chia, 36, who heads the carnival's organising team, said in a press release on Tuesday: "This is the first carnival of such a scale in the heart of the city and we are bringing many rides from overseas to Singapore for the first time.

"While they have great track records and have been enjoyed by many around the world, we still have to work very closely with specialist engineers, consultants and local authorities, who are giving their full support to ensure that the event is ready for all carnivalgoers."

Taking over Marina Bay's The Promontory and Bayfront Event Space, the carnival promises to offer affordable and quality entertainment. It will feature more than 40 rides and games from around the world, more than one million plush toys from Marvel and Pixar to be won and a selection of programmes, performances and food items.

Mr Collin Seow, 44, a stock investment trainer, is disappointed at the delay. But he said: "At least the event is not cancelled. When it opens, I still hope to take my three kids there because the activities sound very fun."