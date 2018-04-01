Open For Business

THE RANCH STEAKHOUSE BY ASTONS

The Astons chain has opened a classic steakhouse at Clarke Quay with an outdoor bar and seating.

The Ranch Steakhouse's menu features dry-aged beef served bone-in, premium beef and secondary cuts. Other classics, such as terrines, beef tartare, oxtail ossobuco stew ($33++), are among the selections.

Soup choices include French onion soup ($12++) and classic lobster bisque with XO Hennessy ($16++). The Ranch Artisan Bread Basket of sourdough bread ($7++) comes separate.

For cold starters, options include Caesar salad ($14++), grilled watermelon ($16++) and a wagyu cold cuts platter ($22++, above) with four types of sliced wagyu beef, cornichons and The Ranch Artisan Bread Basket. There are also hot starters such as pan-seared Hokkaido scallops ($24++) and polenta crumbed foie gras ($26++).

To go with the cuts such as the 250g New Zealand Grass-Fed Black Angus Sirloin ($29++), 300g Australian 240 Days Grain-Fed Black Angus Tenderloin ($42++), 400g Japanese Hokkaido Wagyu ($98++) or 700g USDA Prime 30 Days Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye ($91++), sauces available are Bearnaise, black pepper, Perigord truffle, green peppercorn with cognac or red wine.

Try seafood dishes such as pan-fried New Zealand king salmon ($33++) and char-grilled live whole Boston Maine lobster meuniere ($58++) and other meats such as the 600g corn-fed French spatchcock ($29++), 300g US Kurobuta pork rack ($35++) and 250g Australian lamb rack ($43++).

The bar is stocked with an extensive range of international wines and good old German beer.

Where: 01-15 The Foundry, 3B River Valley Road

Open: 11.30am to 3pm and 5 to 11pm (Sundays to Thursdays), 11.30am to 3pm and 5pm to midnight (Fridays and Saturdays)

Info: Call 6256-0334, e-mail reservations@theranch.sg or go to www.astons.com.sg/partners/theranch

SO FRANCE

Opened 10 days ago in Bugis, So France is 5,000 sq ft of four interconnected spaces - a bistro, a wine bar, a gourmet store and an event space for wine-tasting and masterclasses.

Aimed at people who love all things French, So France carries gourmet artisan goodies, top wine labels and myriad French pastries, cheeses, charcuterie and oysters. All its products are from France, in particular, the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region in the south-west. The "So" in its name is also short for "sud-ouest" (French for south-west).

Helming the kitchen is head chef Frederic Coifee, who is also from the south-west of France and is known for his modern takes on traditional French dishes.

His is a crafted menu of regional specialities, with dishes such as Parmentier de canard or duck confit gratin ($25+; all prices subject to GST, no service charge); escargots en persillade or garlic butter escargot ($18+); cocotte d'axoa de veau or veal stew Basque ($22+); and Bordeaux-style ribeye steak ($32.50+).

Seafood lovers can have their fill of oysters (above) from Marrenne d'Oleron ($16+ to $52+ for six to 12 pieces) or Arcachon bay ($18+ to $58+), or the oven-baked versions ($19+ to $37.50+). Also on the menu is Catch of the Day - fish fillet cooked in parchment paper ($28+).

Wine lovers will find an exclusive range of wines made by artisanal producers.

Where: 01-51 Duo Galleria, 7 Fraser Street

Open: Bistro: 11.30am - 3pm and 6 - 9.30pm (Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays), 11.30am - 3pm and 6 to 10.30pm (Fridays and Saturdays), 9am - 9.30pm (Sundays); wine bar: 4.30 - 11pm (Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays) and 4.30pm to midnight (Fridays and Saturdays); gourmet store: 8am to 9pm (weekdays), 9am - 9pm (weekends)

Info: Call 6828-1538, e-mail contact@so-france.sg or go to www.so-france.sg or www.facebook.com/sofrancebistro

LIBERTY COFFEE

Home-grown coffee-roaster Liberty Coffee has opened a coffee bar specialising in filter and brewed coffees sourced on its worldwide buying trips and roasted in Singapore.

Customers can buy the singleorigin coffees and blends (from $3 nett) to brew at home, and baristas are on hand to demonstrate drip-coffee tips and techniques at the bar.

Advanced brewing apparatus such as the Poursteady automated pour-over machine and 3Temp Hipster Brewer take centre stage on the front bar; a state-of-the-art custom La Marzocco AV ABR also turns out espresso-based classics.

A rotating selection of coffee-based craft daytime cocktails are available, such as Libertine ($16), a gin and bitters-based cocktail with citrus and cold brew; and Slow Fashioned ($16), classic Old Fashioned enhanced with a smoky, slow drip.

The coffee is accompanied by a menu of hot sandwiches ($13 to $14), pastas ($13 to $15), salads ($8 to $9), parfaits ($8.40) and fried munchies ($5 to $9), such as Sloppy Jo Fries, Mexy Bombinos and Battered Wings.

Liberty Coffee also designs coffee programmes for cafes, hotels and restaurants; offers barista training and classes on coffee appreciation/ education; and supplies equipment.

Where: 387 Jalan Besar

Open: 10am to 6pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays and Saturdays), 10am to 8pm (Fridays)

Info: Call 6392-2903, e-mail knockbox@libertycoffee.sg or go to www.libertycoffee.sg or www.facebook.com/libertycoffee

