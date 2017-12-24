Open for business: Blue Willow Bar & Bistro, My NoNNa's Cafe and Eggs n' Things

BLUE WILLOW BAR & BISTRO

Blue Willow Bar & Bistro is the latest venture by the owners of restaurants Fresh Fruits Lab and Platform 1094, a group of young entrepreneurs.

The idea for the blue theme of the cafe, which serves Western/fusion cuisine, comes from a tree in the cafe’s backyard, reminiscent of the Tree of Souls in the 2009 science-fiction movie Avatar. A salad ($14+ to $15+) on the menu is named The Tree of Souls.

Blue dishes and desserts include the grilled Blue Willow’s Barramundi in a light blue mustard cream sauce ($20+); the Eywa Natural Blue Carbonara ($14+); the Neytiri’s Blue Pancake Stack ($14+) and Tea by Lupicia Infused Cake ($7.50+), a turquoise dome cake with a hint of tea flavour.

Among the mains are Chicken Fricassee – roasted chicken with sauteed vegetables, garden greens, served with carrot puree and mushroom cream sauce ($14+); and Grilled Pork Loin with green zucchini, eggplant pesto mashed potatoes, served with pesto mayo sauce and apple chutney ($16+).

Where: 28 Clementi Road

Open: Noon to midnight (Tuesdays to Fridays), 11am to midnight (Saturdays and Sundays)

Info: Call 6803-7472 or go to facebook.com/bluewillowsg

MY NONNA’S CAFE



My Nonna’s Cafe. PHOTO: MY NONNA'S CAFE



Social enterprise My NoNNa’s, which trains and employs people with special needs to prepare, cook and serve Italian food at schools, has opened My NoNNa’s Wheelchair Workplace Friendly Cafe – or just My NoNNa’s Cafe – at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

The Brekki Set ($3 to $3.50) comes with a Toastie or WaffleWich and UCC White Coffee, Hot Chocolate or UCC Macha Latte, while Cheesy Q ($4) comes with toppings such as chicken and celery or tuna and green apple.

Lunch sets ($6 each) are Pasta Al Forno Oven-Baked Pasta, Italian Rice of the Day (vegetarian or Italian roast chicken) and Pasta of the Day (spaghetti, fusilli or penne).

Choices for dinner sets ($8, $7.50 for SUTD students and staff) are Pasta of the Day and Italian Rice of the Day.

Where: 01-203 Building 2, Singapore University of Technology and Design, 8 Somapah Road

Open: 8am to 8pm (Mondays to Fridays); reserved for private events on weekends and public holidays

Info: Call 8188-8368 or go to www.mynonnas.com or facebook.com/mynonnas

EGGS N' THINGS



Eggs N’ Things. PHOTO: EGGS N' THINGS



First established in Waikiki, Hawaii, in 1974, popular eatery Eggs n' Things has opened its first outlet here at Plaza Singapura.

The brand is best known for its fluffy pancakes topped with a choice of fruit, along with macadamia nuts and light housemade whipped cream.

They go best with the guava, coconut and maple syrups served at the table. Prices start at $19.90 (from $11.90 without whipped cream).

Other items on the all-day menu include Eggs Benedict (from $18.90).

For a taste of Hawaii, there is loco moco (rice with fried egg and hamburger patty, $18.90), and ahi poke bowl ($16.90).

A dinner menu (from 5pm onwards) includes grilled ahi steak ($19.90); Hawaiian grilled hormone-free chicken ($19.90) and shrimp jambalaya ($17.90).

Where: 03-79/83 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6835-9988 or go to www.facebook.com/eggsnthingssg

•Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg