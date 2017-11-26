Open For Business: Uni Gallery by OosterBay, Tsuruhashi Fugetsu Okonomiyaki and Jamie's Deli

UNI GALLERY BY OOSTERBAY

Nestled inside The Plaza in Beach Road, Uni Gallery by OosterBay serves a range of uni (sea urchin) and premium sashimi air-flown from Japan, the United States and Canada.

Highlights are the uni au naturel raw choices, the house Canadian Aka Uni ($28++ a serving) and the Higashizawa Shiro Uni and Hadate Shiro Uni (both $180++).

Uni Gallery's signature, The Uni Bomb ($99++), which features three types of uni, is served with crafted condiments pairing for each variety and comes with a shot of Japanese gin or sake. The Uni Oyster Shot ($25++, above) features a scoop of briny sea urchin alongside ikura, served atop a fresh oyster.

The menu also has seasonal sashimi such as ankimo (monkfish liver), kinmeidai (golden eye snapper) and hirame (flounder). The Uni Tokusen Sashimi (from $38++) comprises seven types of sashimi slices, including uni.

Where: B1-310 The Plaza, 7500A Beach Road

Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm daily

Info: Call 9838-8209 or go to facebook.com/unigallerysg

TSURUHASHI FUGETSU OKONOMIYAKI



TSURUHASHI FUGETSU OKONOMIYAKI. PHOTO: TSURUHASHI FUGETSU



Okonomiyaki restaurant Tsuruhashi Fugetsu of Osaka, which boasts more than 80 global outlets, has opened its first in Singapore and is the latest addition to Suntec City's Eat At Seven dining enclave.

The restaurant's signature Japanese pancakes are made with fresh cabbage, yakisoba (fried egg noodles) and an assortment of meat and seafood.

They are then grilled a la minute, slathered in Worcestershire sauce and mayonnaise, and topped with bonito flakes.

Besides the classic okonomiyaki, there are variations such as Cheetama-Buta-Tama ($14.80++), which features cheese, egg and pork; and Omelet-Yakisoba ($13.80++, above), a marriage of fried egg noodles and pork, topped with a blanket of omelette.

Where: 03-316 Suntec City North Wing, Sky Garden, 3 Temasek Boulevard

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30 to 10.30pm daily

Info: Call 6560-0290 or go to http://bit.ly/2zmFQH7

JAMIE'S DELI



JAMIE’S DELI. PHOTO: JAMIE'S DELI



The 16-seater Jamie's Deli is an all-day addition to Jamie's Italian VivoCity with a "grab-and-go" concept that starts from early morning.

On weekday mornings (8.30 to 11am), it serves Danish pastries ($3.60+ each) and Soft-Centred Muffins ($3.60+ each) in caramel, blueberry, chocolate chunk and red fruit flavours.

From 11am, customers can order salads and artisanal sandwiches ($9.60+ each) as well as hearty pastas ($7.50+) and artisanal stone-baked pizzas ($5.50+ each, above).

The evening deli menu (6 to 9pm daily) features selected Italian nibbles and antipasti on Jamie's Italian's a la carte menu.

Tuck into the classic meat plank ($15.95++) filled with San Daniele prosciutto, pistachio mortadella, bresaola and hot soppressata.

Where: 01-165/167 VivoCity, Lobby B, 1 Harbourfront Walk

Open: 8.30am to 9pm (weekdays), 10am to 9pm (weekends and public holidays)

Info: Call 6733-5500 or go to www.jamiesitalian.sg

