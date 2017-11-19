Open for business: Wine Bonanza, Nude Grill & Nude Chill and B Burger

WINE BONANZA

Wine Bonanza is set in the pre-war colonial heritage building at Albert Court and it has been restored and refurnished into a modern European, yet rustic style.

The wine and gourmet restaurant seats 60 people indoors and there is a private room for 10 people seated or 20 standing. An alfresco dining area with 30 seats can accommodate 60 people standing.

Signature dishes include Seared Half Lobster with watermelon cloud and Sauvignon Blanc jelly ($42++, above), Beef Stew ($26++), Cherry Duck Rilette ($19++), confit of duck with sangria reduction and crushed Sichuan peppercorn ($27++), Foie Gras with Mango Salsa Crepe ($26++), Grilled Halibut ($26++) and Fish & Chips ($21++).

Those looking for pasta can order the Lobster Aglio Olio with caviar ($39++), Octopus Squid Ink Pasta ($27++) and Truffle Mushroom Cream Pasta ($24++).

Soup and appetiser choices include Three Hours Lobster Bisque ($18++); Pumpkin Soup ($12++); Aged Italian Bean Puree Beignet with truffle mayo ($15+); Cheese Platter (normal, comprising Brie, Camembert, Saint Paulin and Blue Cheese, serves three to four: $28++; Petit Platter: $18++) and the Trio - 64 Degrees Birth Egg, Parmesan Cheese Cracker, 5J Iberico & Melon ($21++).

For a sweet-tooth fix, go for Moscato Strawberries with Water Melon Cream Cheese ($19++), Bread & Butter Pudding ($9++) and Crepe with Chocolate Mousse and Berries ($13++).

Wine Bonanza serves a wide variety of wines and cocktails, from classic to premium, with prices from $45++ to a few thousand dollars.

Where: 01-09 Albert Court, 180 Albert Street

Open: 5 to 11pm (Sundays to Thursdays), 5pm to 1am (Fridays, Saturdays, public holidays and eve of public holidays)

Info: Call 6909-3828 or go to www.winebonanza.com

NUDE GRILL & NUDE CHILL



Nude Grill & Nude Chill. PHOTO: NUDE GRILL & NUDE CHILL



Nude Grill and Nude Chill are two adjacent concepts at the new Marina One, overlooking a lush garden with waterfalls, an oasis in the middle of the city.

The group imports meat and vegetables from Japan, New Zealand and the northern Thai highlands. The cooking style has a Western foundation, but is Asian in heritage.

Nude Grill's sharing starters include a foie gras parfait with longan, passionfruit and Sarawak black pepper ($14++), while mains include a whole poussin with a glutinous rice-scallop stuffing, emerald greens and shiitake-onion tempura ($29++).

Lunch focuses on one-dish meals such as bavette steak with sunny-side-up egg, steak fries, French beans and red wine shallot jus ($23++) and a whole chicken leg roulade with mushroom duxelles, black truffle jus, corn and potato foam ($25++).

The star at night is an A4 Kagoshima wagyu zabuton with rojak flower jus, served beside a bowl of handmade kway chap with buah keluak kneaded in ($69++).

Nude Chill is a watering hole at night, with bartenders making farm-to-table cocktails alongside the classics. It is also the home of Brewlander, an up-and-coming Singapore craft brewery.

Its chefs will, in due course, be launching a food menu inspired by Asian night markets.

By day, Nude Chill is a speciality coffeehouse and bakery in collaboration with speciality coffee roaster Papa Palheta and Tiong Bahru Bakery.

It will also be launching a lunch burger bar with housemade burgers.

Where: 01-22/23 Marina One, 5 Straits View

Open: Weekdays, except public holidays; Grill: 11.30am to 2pm, 6.30 to 9pm; Chill: 8am to 11pm

Info: Call 6581-9306 or go to www.nude-grill.com and www.nudechill.com

B BURGER



B Burger. PHOTO: B BURGER



Classic American burgers with a Japanese twist is how B Burger, a restaurant by The Benjamin Barker Group, describes itself.

The menu of the 62-seater eatery at Cathay Cineleisure Orchard is one part The Burgers ($6.60 to $11.90) and the other part, The Sides and The Sweets ($3 to $8).

The B Burger is its signature cheeseburger featuring a single or double portion of beef patties with daikon pickles, tomato, lettuce, cheese and a generous dollop of its secret B Sauce.

Bomchika Wow Wow is a buttermilk fried chicken burger with Sriracha honey, wafu slaw and truffle mayo, topped with a fried egg.

With the B Supreme, you get truffle mayo on the beef patty, paired with sauteed mushrooms and vintage cheese.

Other items in the burger section include Curry Cheese Burger, Osaka Corn Dog and Karate, so named for the power, kick and punch it is meant to deliver with its buttermilk fried chicken slathered with Sriracha honey, wafu slaw, daikon pickles and B Sauce.

For Sides and Sweets, choices are Nacho Soup, Curry Cheese Fries, Chicken Wings With Sriracha Mayo, Milkshakes and Concretes - frozen custards in vanilla, chocolate or matcha, blended with Nutella, toasted marshmallows, sprinkles, brownies, crushed Oreos and nata de coco.

Where: 01-01 Cathay Cineleisure Orchard, 8 Grange Road

Open: Noon to 10pm daily

Info: www.bburger.sg

•Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg