O.J. Simpson exhibit in LA shows memorabilia from murder trial as art

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - The O.J. Simpson Museum is a work of art dedicated to a murder trial that captivated the world.

Inside you will find hundreds of T-shirts, magazine and newspaper clippings along with other memorabilia, all focused on the so-called Trial of the Century.

Simpson was acquitted of the June 12, 1994 murder of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman but, according to the show's curator Adam Papagan, people are still obsessed with the infamous trial.

"This is dedicated to the fan culture, the public's obsession with O.J. as a hero and an anti-hero." said Mr Papagan.

The pop-up museum is opening at a small gallery in Los Angeles this week.

Another Simpson artefact is a banner, signed with messages from people who had waited outside his Rockingham Avenue home on the day of his infamous car chase, when police tailed Simpson's Ford Bronco on LA's 405 freeway.

Simpson was recently granted parole after nine years in jail for an attempted armed robbery in which he tried to steal mementoes from his own legendary sports career.

