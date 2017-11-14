NYTimes books editor to helm Vanity Fair

NEW YORK •The next chapter of Vanity Fair's existence in the current turbulent world of magazine publishing will be written by Ms Radhika Jones.

The editorial director of the books department at The New York Times and a former top editor at Time magazine is expected to be named the next editor of Vanity Fair, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

Conde Nast, which publishes Vanity Fair, was said to be set to make the announcement as early as yesterday.

Ms Jones, 44, will succeed 68-year-old Graydon Carter, who said in September that he was stepping down from the glossy generalinterest magazine after a 25-year run at its helm.

A spokesman for Conde Nast declined to comment.

In picking Ms Jones, who holds degrees from Harvard College and Columbia University, Vanity Fair has placed its future in the hands of a woman - the first since Ms Tina Brown served as the magazine's editor from 1984 until 1992 - who has cultivated the kind of sophistication and prestige that Conde Nast has long valued.

Mr Carter's announcement two months ago set off a race to inherit his throne and ignited speculation across the media industry.

In a magazine business that has lost much of its lustre in recent years, Vanity Fair has largely retained its glow and its editorship remains one of the most coveted in the business.

Mr Robert Sauerberg, chief executive of Conde Nast, and Ms Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue and Conde Nast's artistic director, oversaw the search.

Mr David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker, also played a significant role in selecting the successor.

Mr Carter was not involved in the decision-making process.

With the selection of Ms Jones, Conde Nast has made it clear that it still respects print, even as it looks to a digital future that is less tied to its magazines.

Before joining the books desk at The New York Times last year, Ms Jones was deputy managing editor at Time magazine, where she oversaw the Time 100 issue.

At The Paris Review, the literary magazine known for its Writers At Work interviews, she was a managing editor.

She has also worked at Grand Street magazine, Artforum magazine and The Moscow Times newspaper.

NYTIMES