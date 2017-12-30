Nursing a need for speed

Ms Lyn Edel Yip is chief of nursing at Orange Valley Healthcare, which runs five nursing homes in Singapore. She is also a mother of two young children.

And she drives a white 420hp BMW M3 Coupe.

"My previous ride was a Toyota Previa, white too," she says. "I needed some speed for daily commuting, so it was time to get some torque."

She swopped her 2.4-litre seven-seater with sliding rear doors for the 4-litre two-door in June.

Both cars were second-hand buys.

Immediately, the power at her disposal increased from 170hp to 420hp, torque jumped from 224Nm to 400Nm and the number of cylinders doubled from four to eight.

She confesses that she had considered a 2008 Audi R8 V8 coupe too.



What's in the boot?

• First-aid kit • Shoes • Carriers and boot organisers

"But I didn't feel it was friendly in terms of boot space, cabin space and occupant comfort. Price was not my only consideration," she says.

She paid $110,000 for the eight-year-old M3 - her first European model after a string of Japanese cars.

Prior to the Previa, which she owned for 21/2 years, she had a Honda Edix, a compact MPV with three seats in the front row and three seats in the back row.

Before the Edix, she was driving a Toyota Sera, a rare gull-wing coupe (only five were believed to be imported here).

Ms Yip, who is in her late 30s, used to have a soft spot for soft-top convertibles as well.

Her first car was a Mazda MX-5 roadster with a renewed certificate of entitlement (COE), her second a 2002 Honda Fit hatchback and her third was another MX-5. Then it was a Toyota MR-S, yet another Japanese roadster.

Her past soft-tops were sporty, but none of them was as fast as the M3 Coupe.

She enjoys "the roar under the hood and the beastly speed", she says.

"I can now overtake effortlessly, without too much throttle."

But she admits that a two-door has its limitations.

"The coupe is inconvenient, especially when I have passengers," she says.

"I have to manoeuvre my small body to adjust my seat when they shuffle in and out of the rear cabin. If I'm in a skirt, the process is more tedious."

She might go back to a Japanese car after the German speed machine.

"I would like to test-drive the Toyota Harrier Turbo and Lexus NX," she says.

Her dream car, however, is the Honda NSX.

"But 'dream car' means it only happens in my dreams," she adds with a laughs.

Honda's hybrid supercar is capable of 0-100kmh in 3.2 seconds - considerably quicker than her M3's 4.6-second sprint.

Clearly, Ms Yip is nursing a desire for even more speed.

•The writer is the editor of Torque, a motoring monthly published by SPH Magazines.