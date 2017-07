I refer to the article Emoting With Emoji (Sunday Life, July 23).

I disagree that we should include emoji in learning materials, such as those for enrichment classes.

Emoji should be used only in informal situations, such as while chatting with friends, instead of in serious environments such as the classroom.

In formal situations, we want to get to the point. Emoji are distracting and can be misconstrued.

Foo Jia Ning