Happenings - Films

FILM

Avatar

James Cameron's science-fiction epic stars Sam Worthington as a paraplegic Marine who is dispatched to Pandora and ends up torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Queenstown Public Library, 53 Margaret Drive MRT: Queenstown WHEN: Tomorrow, 4 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

NATURE

Something's Brewing: Tea Appreciation At The Gardens

Learn about the history, manufacturing process and proper methods of handling tea.

WHERE: Cannonball Room, Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Jan 21, 2 - 3.30pm ADMISSION: $50 (public), $40 (Friends of the Gardens) TEL: 6420-6843 INFO: Register at www.gardensbythebay.com.sg. Registration is open till Jan 15

CONTESTS

The Scholastic Picture Book Award 2017

This award is presented biennially to an outstanding unpublished picture book with distinct Asian themes by an Asian team of writer and illustrator. It is open to writers and/or illustrators of Asian descent, living in Asia and who are aged 18 and older. The award will be presented at a prize-giving ceremony during the Asian Festival of Children's Content at the end of May. E-mail submissions to info@bookcouncil.sg. Submission deadline is Jan 15

Designathon

Propose an innovative product that will improve the lives of people with disabilities and stand to win cash prizes. Participants, who must be aged 18 and older, should form teams of up to five and must attend all sessions on Feb 10, 18 and 25. Applications have to be submitted by Jan 22.

INFO: For details & to register, go to www.designsingapore.org/for_designers/designathon.aspx

Lego Lunar New Year Rooster Family Build

Join the Rooster Challenge, where the fastest families to complete building the Lego Rooster will win prizes.

WHERE: Toys R Us, 02-182/3 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, noon - 4pm ADMISSION: Free, on a first-come, first-served basis INFO: www.facebook.com/LEGOSingapore

TOUR

Healing Garden Tour

The Healing Garden showcases more than 400 varieties of plants that are used medicinally.

WHERE: Visitor Centre (Nassim Gate), Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens/Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 9am (English) & 10am (English & Mandarin) ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at Visitor Centre 15 minutes before tour starts. Go to www.nparks.gov.sg

KIDS

Grow With Nature Drama Series: The Grumpy Tree

Children will be encouraged to care for nature and to be aware of its biodiversity in this workshop. Suitable for children aged five to 12.

WHERE: Ridley Hall, Botany Centre, Tanglin Core of the Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens/Orchard WHEN: Jan 14, 10 - 11am ADMISSION: $10 TEL: 6471-9961 INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg. Registration closes on Wed or when full, whichever is earlier

Kids Flix: Kubo And The Two Strings

In this animated film, storyteller Kubo's relatively quiet existence is shattered when he accidentally summons a spirit from his past and has to embark on a quest to find out his true identity.

WHERE: GV Cineplexes MRT: Various WHEN: Jan 14, 11am (GV Bishan, GV City Square, GV Jurong Point, GV Plaza, GV Suntec City & GV Tampines), 11.30am (GV Katong, GV Yishun & GV Grand Great World City) ADMISSION: $6 each (free admission for children below 90cm tall), plus a free gift while stocks last TEL: 6653-8100 INFO: www.gv.com.sg

The Gruffalo

Join Mouse on an adventure through the deep dark wood where it meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the party-mad Snake on the way. Suitable for children aged three and older. Part of KidsFest 2017.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Thu, 5pm; Jan 14, 3, 5 & 7.15pm; Jan 15, 10am & noon ADMISSION: $46 - $66 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Gathering Readers Book Club

This book club for children aged 10 to 15 discusses fiction titles for young adults. The facilitator is Dr Myra Garces-Bacsal.

WHERE: Activity Room, 01-03 Jurong West Public Library, 60 Jurong West Central 3 MRT: Boon Lay WHEN: Jan 15, 11am - noon ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: To register, e-mail Meenakshi_NANDIVADA@nlb.gov.sg. Go to www.nlb.gov.sg or gatheringbooks.org/category/gb-kids-corner/gatheringreaders

OTHERS

Public Forum On Lasik & Its Alternatives

The programme includes information on how Lasik is done and what one should expect during and after the surgery.

WHERE: SNEC Auditorium, Level 4 Singapore National Eye Centre, 11 Third Hospital Avenue MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Thu, 6.30 - 8.15pm ADMISSION: $5 TEL: 9710-8463 INFO: To register, go to www.sneclaservisioncentre.com.sg

Palliative Care Public Forum On Grief And The Quest For Meaning

Associate Professor Amy Chow discusses issues surrounding grief and loss.

WHERE: Auditorium, Level 6 Jem Office Tower, 52 Jurong Gateway Road MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Jan 14, 9.30 - 11am ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at goo.gl/ncHYR4. Go to bit.ly/2h4JyiJ

Ageing With A Healthy Brain

Learn about dementia and how to protect against the illness at this memory screening event and public forum.

WHERE: Memory screening: Specialist Outpatient Clinics, Level 1, Block 3 Singapore General Hospital, Outram Road WHEN: Jan 14, 8am - 4pm

WHERE: Public forum: Learning Space Room 4/5, Level 1, Block 6 Singapore General Hospital, Outram Road WHEN: Jan 14, 10am - 3pm MRT: Outram Park ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: To register, call 6601-5034 or e-mail shinwee@duke-nus.edu.sg by Jan 13. Go to www.sgh.com.sg

Fast & Fuyooh X

Different domain experts will discuss how to sculpt a business from scratch and test it quickly and effectively in the market.

WHERE: Conference Room K, Singapore Expo, 1 Expo Drive MRT: Expo WHEN: Jan 14, 2 - 5pm ADMISSION: $20 INFO: Register at bit.ly/fastnfuyoohx

LAST CALL

SSO Chamber Series: Capucon & Angelich - Berg Kammerkonzert

Violinist Renaud Capucon and pianist Nicholas Angelich join maestro Shui Lan for Kammerkonzert, a work Austrian composer Alban Berg dedicated to his teacher, Arnold Schoenberg, and in which he explored the use of the 12-tone technique.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Sun, 4pm ADMISSION: $21 - $52 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

On Point!

Three Singaporean illustrators - Natalie Kwee, Teresa Lim and Mark Wee - pay homage to daily life in Singapore, as re-imagined by each of them.

WHERE: Element Art Space, 02-13 Raffles Hotel Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road MRT: City Hall/Bras Basah WHEN: Till Sun, 11am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6883-2001 INFO: elementartspace.com



One of the pieces at the Art Apart Fair is an acrylic on canvas painting, Obsession Of The Rain Pour-Rest Series 1 (above), by Filipino artist Cezar Arro. PHOTO: ART APART FAIR



Art Apart Fair's 9th Edition - Celebrating The Art Matrix

In this hotel-based boutique art fair, lobbies and hallways are transformed by cultural and artistic content from Singapore and other parts of the world. Pan Pacific Orchard will also sponsor artists from Very Special Arts Singapore to show new works.

WHERE: Levels 2, 3 & 20, Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Wed, 11.30am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: $10 INFO: Tickets from www.artapartfair.com. Go to www.facebook.com/ArtApartfair

Compiled by Suneeta Devi & Ronald Kow

