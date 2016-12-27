New draws at art fairs

Singapore Contemporary returns with two new highlights, including a curated show of photography works (above).
Singapore Contemporary returns with two new highlights, including a curated show of photography works (above).PHOTO: VINCENT FOURNIER AND LA GALERIE 1839
Published
2 hours ago

Art Stage Singapore and Art Apart to show works in private collections, while Singapore Contemporary highlights art by Latin Americans and photos

Arts Correspondent
lijie@sph.com.sg

Art collectors can look forward to new and revamped offerings at three art fairs opening in the new year.

Art Stage Singapore, Art Apart Fair and Singapore Contemporary will take place next month during Singapore Art Week, an annual round-up of visual arts offerings that will run from Jan 11 to 22.

The 12-day event, featuring close to 100 activities including exhibitions, workshops and talks, is a joint initiative by the National Arts Council, Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Economic Development Board.

At both Art Apart Fair and Art Stage Singapore, works of art owned by private collectors, which are usually kept away from public view, will go on show.

This is the second time Art Stage Singapore is holding its Collectors' Stage showcase. It was introduced in 2011 as a parallel event of the inaugural fair and held at the Singapore Art Museum and Art Space@Helutrans in Tanjong Pagar.

The upcoming Collectors' Stage is a partnership with Singapore- based online art gallery The Artling. It will be shown at the fair, which runs from Jan 12 to 15 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, and feature works owned by six Singaporebased collectors including Mr Hady Ang, Mr Michael Tay and Mr and Mrs Michelangelo Samson. The works in this section are not for sale.

My Secret Playground (above) by Singaporean artist Ben Puah is among the works on show at Art Apart Fair.
My Secret Playground (above) by Singaporean artist Ben Puah is among the works on show at Art Apart Fair. PHOTO: ART APART FAIR

  • VIEW IT / ART APART FAIR

  • WHERE: Levels 2, 3 and 20 Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Road

    WHEN: Jan 7 to 11, 11.30am to 9pm daily

    ADMISSION: $10 from www.artapartfair.com or at the venue

    ART STAGE SINGAPORE

    WHERE: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

    WHEN: Jan 12 to 15; noon to 8pm (Thursday to Saturday), 11am to 6pm (Sunday)

    ADMISSION: $32 for a one-day pass, $64 for a four-day pass, from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

    SINGAPORE CONTEMPORARY

    WHERE: Level 4 Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard

    WHEN: Jan 19 to 22; 3.30 to 9pm (Thursday, by invitation only), noon to 9pm (Friday), 11am to 7pm (Saturday), 11am to 6pm (Sunday)

    ADMISSION: $25 for a one-day pass, $48 for a three-day pass (includes one complimentary ticket if purchased online before fair opens), from Sistic

Art Stage Singapore founder and president Lorenzo Rudolf says the reintroduction of Collectors' Stage follows a well-received version of it at Art Stage Jakarta in August and is a response to the socio-economic flux around the world.

He says: "In these dramatically changing times, we can no longer sell art based only on the price. We have to focus even more on content and show art in context."

The curated exhibition pays tribute to collectors, he says, who are "the most important pillars of the art scene" in "most, if not all, South-east Asian countries".

The upcoming fair will feature 126 galleries from 27 countries, down from this year's 143 galleries from 32 countries.

At Art Apart Fair, works owned by Singapore-based collectors will also go on show, albeit for the first time. The collectors are Dr Stanley Quek, Ms Lynette Wong and Mr Ernesto Bedmar, and some of the pieces will be for sale.

Fair director Rosalind Lim says the intention is to share "good art pieces" from private collections with the public. The fair will also offer works by close to 100 artists from Europe and Asia and in mediums ranging from paintings to installations and videos.

The Singapore Contemporary fair, on the other hand, is returning with two new highlights - a special exhibition of works by artists from Latin American countries such as Argentina, Cuba and Mexico, and a curated show of photography works.

Show director Douwe Cramer says the photography segment is attuned to the medium's growing popularity among audiences in the region and aims to "give art buyers here the confidence to start acquiring their first photography works".

The fair runs from Jan 19 to 22 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

As for its spotlight on Latin American art, he says it "fits with our goal of bringing to Singapore a wide range of art from around the world".

The fair will have more than 87 exhibitors from 20 countries, an increase from the 65 exhibitors from 15 countries at its launch this year.

He says: "Unless you are prepared to travel for 30 hours or more, this is your best chance to see and experience some of the best art from Central and South America."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 27, 2016, with the headline 'New draws at art fairs'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Gather your loved ones for Christmas Wonderland 2016
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
The company behind the game-changing beauty product

Shopping