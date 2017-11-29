New attractions and good old favourites at Christmas Wonderland

Stand in falling snow, meet Santa Claus and soak in the festive spirit at Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay this December.

The annual Yuletide fair returns for its fourth edition from Dec 1 to 26, 4pm to 11pm daily, with bigger, brighter and more magical experiences. Visitors can look forward to a myriad of attractions across the 57,000 sq m event ground, including traditional favourites such as falling “snow” during Blizzard Time, a European-style Festive Market as well as stunning light sculptures featuring South-east Asia’s tallest Spalliera.

There will be new attractions too this year.

Skate under the stars



An artist's impression of the outdoor skating rink at Christmas Wonderland. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND



For the first time, visitors to Christmas Wonderland can skate at an outdoor skating rink at The Meadow. The 240 sq m rink is the largest in Singapore and was brought in from Switzerland.

If you cannot skate, then pose for Instagram-worthy photos at the rink, which will be framed by handmade luminarie light sculptures.

Marvel at gravity-defying circus stunts



Circus Abyssinia, an acclaimed circus group from Ethiopia, will perform at Christmas Wonderland. PHOTO: CIRCUS ABYSSINIA



Catch the Asian premiere of Circus Abyssinia, a highly acclaimed circus group from Ethiopia. It has been dubbed “pure circus gold” by Scotland’s The Scotsman newspaper, while arts website Broadway Baby called it “an incredible spectacle of circus”. It was also a sell-out smash hit at this year’s Edinburgh Festival.

Circus Abyssinia Present Ethiopian Dreams promises to enthral audiences with gravity-defying stunts and athletic skills. It will be performed at The Meadow from Tuesdays to Sundays, and on Christmas Day.

Visit Asia’s largest Santa’s Grotto



An artist's impression of Santa's Grotto at Christmas Wonderland. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND



Explore Asia’s largest Santa’s Grotto, which will feature Santa Claus, life-sized flying reindeer sculptures amid a starry landscape and an Alpine pinewood house.

All visitors to Santa’s Grotto will get a lucky draw ticket. More than 100 prizes will be given away daily, including free carnival rides and games, tickets to the Circus Abyssinia show, and food and beverage vouchers. All lucky draw ticket holders will also stand a chance to win a grand prize of a trip for two to Lapland, Finland.

Indulge in gourmet cuisine



Saint Pierre's hibachi barbecued duck breast with organic carrots, thyme and lime-chilli glaze. PHOTO: SAINT PIERRE



Savour: Christmas Wonderland, a special edition of Singapore’s premiere gourmet food festival brand Savour, will feature celebrity chefs from award-winning restaurants. The restaurants include two-Michelin-starred Shoukouwa, one-Michelin-starred Saint Pierre, and Monti at The Fullerton Pavilion. Dishes priced at as low as $6 will be on offer. Choose from over 130 types of wines from around the world such as USA, France, South Africa, Japan, Spain and New Zealand available for sale at the Finest Wine Market for your Christmas parties. Popular wine labels including Beringer, Nedeburg, Moet & Chandon, Vina Maipo from wine suppliers such as FairPrice Finest and Tesco Finest will be available for sale.

Book online to save money

Admission tickets start at $4 and can be bought at www.christmaswonderland.sg or at the event. Christmas Wonderland is organised by Blue Sky Events and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.