'My father took me to priests and psychiatrists'

Lee, played by actor and musician Benjamin Kheng of local band The Sam Willows, falls in love, loses his virginity, smokes, takes drugs and is chased by the police for his long hair.

When he was a teen, he was acting out. "I was an angry kid. There were suicide attempts not shown in the movie. My father took me to priests and psychiatrists. I was troubled and troublesome. He did a lot of things to get me out of it. All of that is true," says Lee, who is divorced from singer Jacintha Abisheganaden and is now single.

Casting someone to play yourself would appear to be the toughest part of the project. But that job turned out to be the easiest for Lee because Kheng, 26, had experience playing him.

In 2012, in a theatrical piece marking the Esplanade's 10th anniversary, actors portrayed local arts figures. Kheng was picked to play Lee, while Lee played Esplanade chief executive Benson Puah.

Kheng had studied videos of Lee performing onstage. Lee was struck by how, like him, the young man was an all-rounder, able to act, sing and play the piano.

"I was so impressed. I told him then, 'If I ever do a movie about my life, you could play me'," says Lee.

The secret to playing Lee, says Kheng, is to understand that one is not doing a caricature. Kheng, a theatre actor who also plays keyboard and guitar for The Sam Willows, recorded himself riffing on Lee's speech and body patterns, then studied the playback.

"He has signature mannerisms, but I don't want to blow them up so they become laughable," says Kheng. One trait he had to capture: The way Lee flaps his hands when he talks. But when he first did it on camera, Lee stopped him.

Lee says: "I asked him what he was doing with his hands. Then I saw that my hands were flapping when I said it."

Actress Tan, 24, plays Linda, Lee's first real girlfriend. She is a muse, inspiring him to write music, and a free spirit who challenges his assumptions and makes him a more mature person.

Playing Linda was a challenge not only because this would be the former Mediacorp artist's first major English-speaking part, but also because it would be a stretch in character.

"She's the complete opposite of me. I had never played someone like her. I had to learn how to hold a cigarette and how to light it," she tells The Straits Times over the telephone from Chongqing, China, where she is filming.

One early scene, shot on location in Penang last year, involves her and Kheng in bed, both semi-nude.

As director, Lee took care to make sure that the scenes struck the right emotional note and provided helpful biographical details, while codirector Daniel Yam, 42, took care of the technical details. Lee made Tan feel comfortable, helping her to get past her insecurities about her body, she says.

Tan is happy to be making history: This is the first made-in-Singapore film which acknowledges that in the 1970s, the island was not immune from the sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll revolution shaking the world.

"We have a film that has authenticity. We shouldn't be ashamed of our past," she says.

•Wonder Boy opens in cinemas tomorrow.