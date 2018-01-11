Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (3) Heart Shaker - Twice (Korean)

4. (4) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

5. (5) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

6. (-) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya

7. (6) Despacito (Remix) featuring Justin Bieber - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

8. (8) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

9. (7) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce

10. (- ) This Is Me - Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble

•For the week ending Jan 4 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

2. (1) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

3. (-) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya

4. (3) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

5. (5) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

6. (6) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 featuring SZA

7. (8) Let Me Go - Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso featuring Florida Georgia Line and Watt

8. (7) River - Eminem featuring Ed Sheeran

9. (4) All Falls Down - Alan Walker and Noah Cyrus

10. (9) New Rules - Dua Lipa

•For the week ending Jan 9

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce

2. (2) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

3. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

4. (5) No Limit - G-Eazy featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B

5. (6) Thunder - Imagine Dragons

6. (4) Gucci Gang - Lil Pump

7. (7) MotorSport - Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

8. (8) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

9. (10) Bad At Love - Halsey

10. (12) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B

•For the week of Jan 6

HIT FM

1. (1) Full Name - A-Mei

2. (2) Message In A Bottle - JJ Lin

3. (-) Only Because Of Love - He Jie

4. (3) Quitting Smoking - Li Ronghao

5. (4) A State Of Bliss - Stefanie Sun

6. (-) Wait A Few Minutes - Eason Chan

7. (9) Black Hole - Jeryl Lee

8. (-) Our Times - TFBoys

9. (13) The Chaos After You - Eric Chou

10. (19) Will You Remember Me - Nicky Lee

•For the week ending Dec 31