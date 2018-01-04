Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

2. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (1) Heart Shaker - Twice (Korean)

4. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

5. (6) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

6. (7) Despacito (Remix) featuring Justin Bieber - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

7. (4) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce

8. (8) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

9. (26) Lonely (featuring Taeyeon) - Jonghyun (Korean)

10. (9) Likey - Twice (Korean)

• For the week ending Dec 28 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (3) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (4) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

4. (10) All Falls Down - Alan Walker and Noah Cyrus

5. (6) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

6. (8) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 featuring SZA

7. (5) River - Eminem featuring Ed Sheeran

8. (-) Let Me Go - featuring Florida Georgia Line, watt-Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso

9. (9) New Rules - Dua Lipa

10. Him & I - G-Eazy and Halsey

• For the week ending Jan 3

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce

2. (2) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

3. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

4. (4) Gucci Gang - Lil Pump

5. (10) No Limit - G-Eazy featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B

6. (5) Thunder - Imagine Dragons

7. (6) MotorSport - Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

8. (7) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

9. (9) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

10. (8) Bad At Love - Halsey

• For the week of Jan 3

HIT FM

1. (1) Full Name - A-Mei

2. (2) Message In A Bottle - JJ Lin

3. (-) Only Because Of Love - He Jie

4. (3) Quitting Smoking - Li Ronghao

5. (4) A State Of Bliss - Stefanie Sun

6. (-) Wait A Few Minutes - Eason Chan

7. (9) Black Hole - Jeryl Lee

8. (-) Our Times - TFBoys

9. (13) The Chaos After You - Eric Chou

10. (19) Will You Remember Me - Nicky Lee

• For the week ending Dec 24