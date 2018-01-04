Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
2. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. (1) Heart Shaker - Twice (Korean)
4. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
5. (6) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello
6. (7) Despacito (Remix) featuring Justin Bieber - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
7. (4) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce
8. (8) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
9. (26) Lonely (featuring Taeyeon) - Jonghyun (Korean)
10. (9) Likey - Twice (Korean)
• For the week ending Dec 28 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (3) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello
2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. (4) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
4. (10) All Falls Down - Alan Walker and Noah Cyrus
5. (6) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
6. (8) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 featuring SZA
7. (5) River - Eminem featuring Ed Sheeran
8. (-) Let Me Go - featuring Florida Georgia Line, watt-Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso
9. (9) New Rules - Dua Lipa
10. Him & I - G-Eazy and Halsey
• For the week ending Jan 3
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce
2. (2) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
3. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
4. (4) Gucci Gang - Lil Pump
5. (10) No Limit - G-Eazy featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B
6. (5) Thunder - Imagine Dragons
7. (6) MotorSport - Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
8. (7) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
9. (9) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
10. (8) Bad At Love - Halsey
• For the week of Jan 3
HIT FM
1. (1) Full Name - A-Mei
2. (2) Message In A Bottle - JJ Lin
3. (-) Only Because Of Love - He Jie
4. (3) Quitting Smoking - Li Ronghao
5. (4) A State Of Bliss - Stefanie Sun
6. (-) Wait A Few Minutes - Eason Chan
7. (9) Black Hole - Jeryl Lee
8. (-) Our Times - TFBoys
9. (13) The Chaos After You - Eric Chou
10. (19) Will You Remember Me - Nicky Lee
• For the week ending Dec 24