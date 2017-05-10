Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (3) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (1) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

3. (2) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

4. (8) Attention - Charlie Puth

5. (5) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

6. (7) Symphony - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson

7. (9) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez

8. (4) Good Life - G-Eazy & Kehlani

9. (6) Palette - IU featuring G-Dragon (Korean)

10. (9) Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara

•For the week ending May 4 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

3. (3) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

4. (-) I'm The One - DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance The Rapper

5. (10) Attention - Charlie Puth

6. (4) Symphony - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson

7. (5) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

8. (8) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes

9. (7) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez

10. (6) Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara

•For the week ending May 8

BILLBOARD

1. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

2. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

3. (1) Humble. - Kendrick Lamar

4. (9) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

5. (5) Mask Off - Future

6. (8) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

7. (4) DNA. - Kendrick Lamar

8. (6) iSpy - Kyle featuring Lil Yachty

9. (10) XO TOUR Llif3 - Lil Uzi Vert

10. (13) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez

•For the week ending May 13

HIT FM

1.(14) SPY.C - Chen Chusheng & SPY.C

2. (10) Song For The Strange Girl - He Jie

3. (1) With You - Xiao Yu

4. (-) I Will Not Forget - Sandy Lam

5. (-) Eyewitness - Silence Wang

6. (4) Animal World - Joker Xue

7. (-) I'm Burning - Ian Chen

8. (3) Stranger In The North - Namewee featuring Wang Leehom

9. (-) Too Good Man - A-do

10. (-) Obsession - Bibi Zhou

•For the week ending April 28