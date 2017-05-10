Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (3) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (1) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
3. (2) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
4. (8) Attention - Charlie Puth
5. (5) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
6. (7) Symphony - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson
7. (9) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez
8. (4) Good Life - G-Eazy & Kehlani
9. (6) Palette - IU featuring G-Dragon (Korean)
10. (9) Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara
•For the week ending May 4 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
3. (3) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
4. (-) I'm The One - DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance The Rapper
5. (10) Attention - Charlie Puth
6. (4) Symphony - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson
7. (5) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
8. (8) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
9. (7) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez
10. (6) Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara
•For the week ending May 8
BILLBOARD
1. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
2. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
3. (1) Humble. - Kendrick Lamar
4. (9) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
5. (5) Mask Off - Future
6. (8) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
7. (4) DNA. - Kendrick Lamar
8. (6) iSpy - Kyle featuring Lil Yachty
9. (10) XO TOUR Llif3 - Lil Uzi Vert
10. (13) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez
•For the week ending May 13
HIT FM
1.(14) SPY.C - Chen Chusheng & SPY.C
2. (10) Song For The Strange Girl - He Jie
3. (1) With You - Xiao Yu
4. (-) I Will Not Forget - Sandy Lam
5. (-) Eyewitness - Silence Wang
6. (4) Animal World - Joker Xue
7. (-) I'm Burning - Ian Chen
8. (3) Stranger In The North - Namewee featuring Wang Leehom
9. (-) Too Good Man - A-do
10. (-) Obsession - Bibi Zhou
•For the week ending April 28