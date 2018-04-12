Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya
2. (4) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
3. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
4. (1) In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
5. (-) Call Out My Name - The Weeknd
6. (7) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie
7. (6) Just Break Up - JC (Mandarin)
8. (5) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
9. (9) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
10. (11) Never Be the Same - Camila Cabello
• For the week ending April 5 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (2) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
2. (3) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie
3. (1) Call Out My Name - The Weeknd
4. (6) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya
5. (4) All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar and SZA
6. (10) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott
7. (7) IDGAF - Dua Lipa
8. (-) God's Plan - Drake
9. (5) In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
10. (9) Love Lies - Khalid and Noormani
• For the week ending April 11
BILLBOARD
1. (1) God's Plan - Drake
2. (2) Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
3. (4) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
4. (-) Call Out My Name - The Weeknd
5. (6) Look Alive - BlocBoy JB featuring Drake
6. (7) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
7. (5) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
8. (3) Finesse - Bruno Mars and Cardi B
9. (8) Freaky Friday - Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown
10. (15) Walk It Talk It - Migos featuring Drake
• For the week of April 14
HIT FM
1. (1) Slowly Like You - Karen Mok
2. (10) No Longer - Jeff Chang
3. (4) The Best Is Yet To Come - Nicholas Teo
4. (11) Uncontaminated - Mao Buyi
5. (7) Just Dance - Lala Hsu
6. (14) Respectable - Kelly Yu
7. (18) Super Love - Win Wei
8. (9) Long Way Round - Joanna Dong
9. (12) Alone - Daniel Chezi
10. (-) Where I Belong - Aaron Yan
• For the week ending April 1