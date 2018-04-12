Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya

2. (4) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

3. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

4. (1) In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

5. (-) Call Out My Name - The Weeknd

6. (7) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie

7. (6) Just Break Up - JC (Mandarin)

8. (5) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

9. (9) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

10. (11) Never Be the Same - Camila Cabello

• For the week ending April 5 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (2) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

2. (3) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie

3. (1) Call Out My Name - The Weeknd

4. (6) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya

5. (4) All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar and SZA

6. (10) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott

7. (7) IDGAF - Dua Lipa

8. (-) God's Plan - Drake

9. (5) In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

10. (9) Love Lies - Khalid and Noormani

• For the week ending April 11

BILLBOARD

1. (1) God's Plan - Drake

2. (2) Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

3. (4) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

4. (-) Call Out My Name - The Weeknd

5. (6) Look Alive - BlocBoy JB featuring Drake

6. (7) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

7. (5) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

8. (3) Finesse - Bruno Mars and Cardi B

9. (8) Freaky Friday - Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown

10. (15) Walk It Talk It - Migos featuring Drake

• For the week of April 14

HIT FM

1. (1) Slowly Like You - Karen Mok

2. (10) No Longer - Jeff Chang

3. (4) The Best Is Yet To Come - Nicholas Teo

4. (11) Uncontaminated - Mao Buyi

5. (7) Just Dance - Lala Hsu

6. (14) Respectable - Kelly Yu

7. (18) Super Love - Win Wei

8. (9) Long Way Round - Joanna Dong

9. (12) Alone - Daniel Chezi

10. (-) Where I Belong - Aaron Yan

• For the week ending April 1