Museums which heighten your senses: 5 quirky must-go's around the world

The National Museum of Singapore, the oldest museum in the Republic, is exploring the use of data analytics and augmented reality (AR) to engage more deeply with its audience, while the ArtScience Museum is opening a cutting-edge exhibition on May 20 that explores the possible future paths of the human species, and how humans interact with cyborgs, superhumans and clones. The museum scene is thriving on our little red dot.

And if you prefer museums with less serious themes, make a trip to the Mint Museum of Toys where you can view a vast private collection of vintage toys, or embark on a whimsical journey as you explore the Singapore Musical Box Museum.

Here are five other quirky museums around the world that you should not miss:

1. Museum of Broken Relationships

We have all had our fair share of throbbing heartaches and nasty breakups.

Instead of burning up old love letters and throwing away the oversized sweaters you borrowed but never got a chance to return, the Museum of Broken Relationships anonymously exhibits these momentoes as art along with every object's tale of betrayal and loss.

The museum in Croatia, eastern Europe, was set up by two artists who decided to salvage the debris from their relationship after breaking up.

One of the most popular exhibits is a wedding dress stuffed into a pickle jar. The contributor was a woman from San Francisco whose her husband of five years left her.



A wedding dress in a jar at The Museum of Broken Relationships in Croatia, Europe. PHOTO: ELITE DAILY



While some of the momentoes on display will make you sympathise with the griever, others will teach you valuable lessons.

Silicone breast implants was one of the exhibits donated by a woman who felt pressured by her ex-boyfriend to get implants. However, her body rejected them and she had to go through multiple surgeries to remove them and reconstruct her body.



Silicone breast implants at The Museum of Broken Relationships in Croatia, Europe. PHOTO: ELITE DAILY



She contributed the silicone implants to the museum in hopes that women who are stuck in a similar sticky situation will learn to love themselves despite of what their partners might say about them.

2. The Warren's Occult Museum



Death curses, demon masks and psychic photographs at The Warren's Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut. PHOTO: DAILY MAIL



If you are a fan of the American supernatural horror film, The Conjuring, the names Ed and Lorraine Warren will definitely ring a bell.

Lorraine, a trance medium, and the late Ed, a demonologist, have been investigating cases of hauntings and possessions since the 1950s.

The couple are best known for cracking the Amityville Horror case in New York in 1976. They attempted to exorcise a Raggedy Anne doll - that was said to be possessed by the spirit of a young girl - which killed the last person who touched it, and even slashed the chest of a man.



Lorraine Warren stands in front of the glass cage that holds Annabelle. PHOTO: DAILY MAIL



It was reported that one museum-goer, who ignored the warning on the glass case not to touch, and even taunted the doll, died in a motorcycle crash shortly after being told to leave the museum.

The doll, Annabelle, is in a locked glass cage in the museum, which is in the basement of the Warren's home in Monroe, Connecticut. There are also thousands other items that the duo with paranormal powers have collected from their investigations over the years.

The Warren's Occult Museum is said to be the largest occult museum in the world, attracting hundreds and thousands of visitors a year. Every tour starts with the guide warning the visitors, "If you touch anything, let me know immediately."

3. Museum of Ice Cream

While museums are usually rooted in history, this particular one in Los Angeles does not swing that way. The only thing that you will learn about the popular dessert here, is that it is incredibly delicious.

The Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles opened its doors on April 22, 2017, after the pop-up exhibition was held at New York in 2016.

From the gallery of suspended bananas to rooms of giant melted popsicles, the museum will leave you salivating. The main highlight will definitely have to be a swimming pool filled with 100 million sprinkles.



A swimming pool filled with 100 million sprinkles at The Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles. PHOTO: EBUZZ



With the current installation being four times larger than the previous one, the museum provides some items in every room that you can either eat or smell, so make sure you leave some space for yummy dessert.

Are you screaming in excitement yet? But why scream, when you can have ice cream?

4. Sulabh International Museum of Toilets



Various exhibits being showcased at the Sulabh International Museum of Toilets in Delhi, India. PHOTO: PINTEREST / HEMANT CHAWLA



From simple chamber pots to elaborated Victorian toilet seats, this museum traces the history of toilets for the past 4,500 years.

Ranked third as the world's weirdest museums by TIME magazine, the museum in Delhi is run by Sulabh International, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to bringing toilets to half of India's 1.3 billion people who lack proper sanitation.

Apart from showcasing how technology has improved toilet facilities over the years, the museum also records social habits and etiquettes in regard to existing sanitary situations. There are exhibits from 50 countries, categorised according to "Ancient, Medival and Modern".

5. The Momofuku Ando Instant Ramen Museum

Named after the inventor of the world's first instant noodles, the highly educational and interactive museum is in the city of Osaka, Japan. It documents the history of ramen in Japan's food culture and provides visitors with both visual and hands-on experience to slurp up knowledge about the popular noodles.

The museum showcases a wall holding every ramen flavour ever created. Visitors will even get a chance to taste some of the discontinued or hard to find flavours, like curry cheese or wasabi.



A man looking at a wall that showcases every ramen flavour ever created at The Momofuku Ando Instant Ramen Museum in Osaka, Japan. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES



The museum also holds a My Cup Noodles factory, where you will be able to customise your own cup noodles by choosing your favourite soup and toppings.



A staff at The Momofuku Ando Instant Ramen Museum adding toppings into a cup of noddles. PHOTO: JAPAN TRAVEL



The cup noodles will be carefully wrapped for you to bring home.

SOURCES: Aproxx, National Geographic, NDTV, Bay of Plenty Times, Forbes, BBC, Daily Mail.