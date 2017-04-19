Muffin has 63,000 followers on Instagram. Here's how to be an animal social media star

SINGAPORE - He goes by the name Muffin. He is eight years old and counts eating as one of his hobbies. He has more than 63,000 followers on Instagram. He is a shih tzu.

Muffin is one of Singapore's most popular animal social media stars. He and six other famous pets met some of their fans at Pet Expo, which was held over the long Easter weekend at the Singapore Expo.

The furry stars took time off their busy schedule to share some tips on how to build a social media empire.

Watch the video for more.