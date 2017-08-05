Torque Shop

Regarding the revalidation of certificates of entitlement, could you provide some information on how insurance premiums and road tax would be affected?

Road tax for a car goes up by 10 per cent each year once it reaches 10 years of age.

This continues until it reaches a ceiling of 150 per cent (or 1.5 times what it attracted when it was below 10 years old).

As for insurance premiums, it depends on the driver's or owner's track record. If the record is clean, the premium should not go up.

Some insurers charge more for older cars because of their own poor claim experiences regarding such vehicles. But it certainly is not an industry-wide practice.

So shop around. Or go to a reputable insurance broker, who can do the shopping for you.

CHRISTOPHER TAN