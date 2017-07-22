Torque shop

I intend to get a vehicle that seats at least six, but have not been able to commit because of safety concerns. How safe are third-row occupants in a rear collision?

Cars are designed to crumple in front. So, if your multi-seater is hit from behind, the vehicle that hits yours will absorb most of the impact.

The last row should thus be safe from injury, if all occupants are belted up.

But, of course, there are exceptions - for instance, if you are hit by a lorry at high speed from the back. In such a situation, even occupants in a sedan might get hurt.

Having said that, shop for a model with a bigger boot area. This will provide a bigger buffer should there be a high-impact rear collision.

CHRISTOPHER TAN