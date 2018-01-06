Torque Shop

I am thinking of buying a 10-year-old car with a certificate of entitlement (COE) which has been extended for another 10 years. Would this be advisable?

Typically, it makes good economic sense to use a car for as long as it is mechanically sound.

The longer a period you depreciate an investment over, the less cost you incur a year.

Having said that, it is wiser to do so with a car which you have owned. That is because you would have intimate knowledge of how reliable it is, as well as all its idiosyncracies.

Buying a COE-revalidated vehicle from someone else (usually a dealer) comes with risks. Often, the older the vehicle, the higher the risks.

You can mitigate the risk by sending the vehicle to a third-party assessor, but there will still be issues which cannot be detected - until it is too late.

So, I would advise against getting the car, unless you know the seller well.

Christopher Tan