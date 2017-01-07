Torque honours best cars of 2016

Torque, Singapore's leading motoring monthly, presented trophies yesterday to the 10 "Best in Class" winners at the ST-Torque Awards 2016, including the coveted Straits Times Car of the Year 2016 award, which went to the Volvo S90.

For the sixth year running, Torque, published by SPH Magazines, has partnered The Straits Times to pick and honour the best cars of the year.

Based on a robust voting system that sets the standard for automotive awards in Singapore, contenders were rated against their peers based on nine criteria: performance, handling, ride, build quality, efficiency/ economy, ergonomics, styling, value for money and "X" factor.

The awards ceremony was held at 1919 The Waterboat House in Fullerton Road and was attended by about 50 guests.

There were 10 judges on the panel, headed by The Straits Times senior correspondent and Torque consulting editor Christopher Tan and Torque editor David Ting.

WINNERS

• The Straits Times Car of the Year 2016: Volvo S90 • Best 4-cylinder Coupe: Ford Mustang • Best 6-cylinder Coupe: BMW M2 Coupe • Best Family Saloon: Honda Civic • Best Family Hatchback: Opel Astra • Best Hot Hatch: Audi RS3 Sportback • Best 4-cylinder Hybrid: Toyota Prius • Best 6-cylinder Hybrid: Honda Legend • Best 4-cylinder Rear-drive Luxury Saloon: Mercedes-Benz E-class • Best 8-cylinder Sports Saloon: Lexus GS F

Mr Tan says: "It is fair to say the judges all love cars. If nothing else, these annual accolades are a tribute to the cars which made their eyes sparkle a little brighter and their hearts beat a little faster."

Mr Ting adds: "Cars will get even better in the future and might not even need drivers, let alone testers. But until then, we've thoroughly tested these cars, which are now the ones to beat in their respective market segments. We congratulate the manufacturers and marketers of the latest batch of winning models."

Ms Sabrina Sng, general manager of Volvo, Wearnes Automotive, says: "We are thrilled that the all-new Volvo S90 has clinched the prestigious ST Car of the Year 2016 award. Winning this award, on top of many other global awards, is a testament to Volvo's continued transformation as a luxury car brand and sets the tone for the future of all Volvo cars."