The new Volvo S90 is this year's Straits Times Car of the Year

The Straits Times Car of the Year has to be exceptional. It has to raise the bar, change the game and push the envelope.

It has to feel extraordinary and accessible all at once. And it has to stand out from its peers and be ahead of the pack.

This year's winner is all that and more.

In fact, the new Volvo S90 made a strong impression the moment it was unveiled in December last year. It came across as a handsome and regal sedan - understated and yet full of presence.

When we drove it - first in Spain in June and here in September - we were bowled over by its fine build quality, exquisite interior and intoxicating performance.

The Straits Times Car of the Year past winners

2003: Volvo XC90 2004: Honda Odyssey 2005: Volkswagen Golf GTI 2006: Honda Civic 2007: Audi R8 2008: Jaguar XF 2009: Volkswagen Scirocco 2010: Jaguar XJ 2011: Range Rover Evoque 2012: Porsche 911 2013: Volkswagen Golf 2014: BMW i3 2015: BMW i8

The S90 exceeded expectations in the ride and handling department too. It was a joy to behold at the wheel - something which can be said for very few big sedans.

But a car which leaves a deep, positive impression may not necessarily do well when each of its attributes is weighed against those of its peers.

The Straits Times Car of the Year's scoring system scrutinises nine attributes: performance, handling, ride, build quality, efficiency/ economy, ergonomics, styling, value for money and the X factor.

A panel of 10 judges awards points for each attribute to each of the 10 finalists.

After the numbers were crunched, the S90 emerged the winner by a mile. It garnered 309 points - a stunning 41 points ahead of the BMW M2. The Lexus GS F came in third with 264 points.

This was a stark contrast to the results of recent years, where only a few points separated the top car and the No. 2.

Mr David Ting, editor of Torque, a motoring monthly published by SPH Magazines, was not entirely surprised.

"I cannot think of a more complete 2-litre luxury saloon this year than Volvo's new-age flagship," he says.

"It offers a Swede combination of motoring comfort, driving performance, user-friendliness and designer flair that no similarly priced German, British or Japanese rival can match at this juncture."

The S90 is the first Volvo to have clinched ST Car of the Year since the XC90 - the world's first sevenseat SUV - landed the inaugural award back in 2003.

As before, the judges started the process of looking for a winner by going through about 50 all-new models. Only models which were launched here by authorised agents in the 12 months from mid-November last year were considered.

Fewer than half of those were left after the first cut and the 10 finalists were picked after further deliberations and debates.

They were then put through the rigours of the scoring system. Each car was compared against its peers and the scoring process was done confidentially.

The S90's victory puts Volvo among three other brands which have won twice in the annual award - Honda, Jaguar and BMW. Volkswagen remains the only one which has clinched the top honour thrice.

The S90 is also the first sedan in six years to win the accolade. The last saloon which was named ST Car of the Year was the Jaguar XJ, in 2010.

While the XJ broke the mould of a luxury sedan by being revolutionary in its design, the S90 is a winner when you consider the sum of its parts.

Lawyer and veteran Torque contributor Edric Pan says: "Bold, cool and achingly stylish inside and out, the S90 has easily the most showroom appeal in its class.

"Its four-pot engine may hold it back against range-topping six-cylinder rivals, but it claws back ground with its roominess, luxury and sheer feel-good factor."

What the judges say



Unlike in previous years, the judges did not have to go at one another's throats while arriving at this year's winner.

That is because there were no close fights. The winner, as they say, won by a mile.

Collectively, the 10 judges have been writing about cars for more than 200 years. They are regular contributors to Life Motoring and Torque, a motoring monthly published by SPH Magazines.

Here are some things they have to say about this year's finalists.

Christopher Tan, 57, senior correspondent, The Straits Times, and consulting editor, Torque

"In this day and age, it is very difficult for carmakers to make an outstanding model, especially in a tried-and-tested and increasingly unexciting saloon segment.

"Yet, Volvo has done just that with the S90, a regal executive sedan, which shines so brightly that it even eclipses luxury contenders.

"It has succeeded in doing so by paying attention to the big things as well as the small things, and how each and every element comes together to form one coherent and compelling package."

Edric Pan, 43, lawyer

"In every way bar one, the new Mercedes- Benz E-class is unimpeachable. It cossets and pampers its occupants. It is whisper quiet, yet it can duck and dive enthusiastically around bends when the driver is in the mood."

David Ting, 43, editor, Torque

"The 10th- generation Honda family saloon is not only far more driveable and desirable than its mediocre predecessor, but is also a better all-rounder than its key competitors, such as the Toyota Corolla, Nissan Sylphy and Mazda 3 - with a striking styling to boot.

"The Civic is clearly the new benchmark in the segment."

Lionel Seah, 59, freelance writer

"The Audi RS3 is an outstanding all-rounder. Not only is it a hoot to pilot, but it also doubles as an enjoyable daily ride with practical utility to boot.

"A unique five-cylinder turbocharged engine gives the RS3 a distinctive persona, inspired by the original Audi Quattro rally car - the epitome of naughty but nice, embodied in a compact hot hatch."

Andre Lam, 58, dentist

"The fourth- generation Toyota Prius is no firebrand for sure, but that has never been its raison d'etre.

"It has always championed fuel frugality through hybrid technology. In the beginning, that seemed to be all it could do but, over the next few generations, it slowly became more enjoyable to drive and pleasant to look at."

Toh Yong Chuan, 47, manpower correspondent, The Straits Times

"Honda engineers took the best bits of Honda cars and their rivals', and packaged them in the Legend.

"It is a seriously quick Honda, losing only to its NSX supercar in the century sprint. Yet, it offers Lexus-like comfort and Odyssey-rivalling legroom to passengers.

"It is 5m long and weighs nearly 2 tonnes, yet it drives with the eagerness and agility of a Honda Civic."

Shreejit Changaroth, 59, engineer

"The huge range of standard equipment isn't the only desirable aspect of the new Opel Astra.

"It is good-looking, it has gutsy performance - even in 1-litre turbo guise - it offers a premium feel inside and it is a fine drive. It is the best Astra ever and among the very best in its class."

Tony Tan, 50, senior corporate communications manager

"The BMW M2 is the purest M car I have driven in a while. Brilliant engine with a sonorous exhaust note. Steering so full of feedback. Feels so planted while cornering and it wiggles its tail ever so lightly that you look like Mr Pro Race Driver from the outside."

Lynn Tan, 39, freelance writer

"The Ford Mustang is the iconic American muscle car. Every detail of its appearance suggests speed and raw power. So I felt a bit at odds when I found out that I was actually driving the four-cylinder variant.

"But my reservations were soon put to rest. Behind the wheel, I feel that the car remains true to its racing pedigree despite not having a big engine. Its 2.3-litre EcoBoost unit actually makes it a new-age bad boy with a conscience."

Jeremy Chua, 37, writer, Torque

"The Lexus GS F is a modern and luxurious Japanese muscle car, with a naturally aspirated 5-litre V8 that raises both pulse rates and the hair on the back of your neck."