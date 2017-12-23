Look no farther than the Lexus LC500 (from $500,800), this year's Straits Times Car of the Year. This unusual beauty has an uncommon blend of refinement, build quality and comfort for a sportscar. So, it is not just about raw power.

Along the same avenue is the Honda NSX ($928,999 without COE), a petrol-electric supercar that is lethal on the tarmac, (relatively) gentle on the earth and candy to your eyes.

The BMW i8 ($584,888) follows a similar recipe. The plug-in hybrid has a design to die for and a driving sensation quite unlike any other. The 2015 ST Car of the Year charms with those dramatic butterfly doors too.

If, however, you yearn for a car which packs a good old-fashioned wallop, nothing comes close to the Audi R8 V10 Spyder ($872,000). The hardtop may have an edge on the track, but the softtop enhances everything else this rarefied Audi delivers. Namely, drama, drama and drama.