Pushing boundaries

The award-winning all-new Audi Q5 sets the benchmark for a premium sport utility vehicle (SUV) blending design, sophistication and sportiness with the flexibility that complements the modern lifestyle. The new Audi SQ5 takes it all to another level.

Beauty and the brawn

Discreet yet distinctive details on the exterior accentuate the beauty of the Audi SQ5.

Sporty S-specific designs on the front bumper and Single frame grille give the SQ5 an unmistakable presence.

At the side and rear, the car gets the same subtle yet undeniably effective enhancements that hint at the performance on tap.

Other signs that this is more than a normal Q5 are the S logos with red rhombus subtly hinted on the exterior, the “V6T” badge sitting proud on the front wings and gorgeous 21-inch Audi Sport cast aluminium alloy wheels with 5-twin spoke V design.

The interior of the SQ5 exudes the familiarly excellent build quality and cosy ambience that have distinguished the Audi brand. Illuminated door sills with exclusive S logos and contrast stitching on the steering wheel and sports seats create a vibrant yet elegant mood.

Luxurious fine Nappa leather sports seats provide excellent support that are also exceptionally comfortable for longer journeys. Matt brushed aluminium inlays are standard, while carbon fibre and piano-black inlays are available as options.

The SQ5 is also incredibly versatile. The rear bench offers longitudinal and back rest adjustments in addition to the 40:20:40 split fold. Luggage capacity is 550 litres and folding the rear seats flat increases that to a very generous 1,550 litres.



The interior

is finished in the

finest materials

and features the

latest connectivity

functions. PHOTO: AUDI



Smart and entertaining

The Audi SQ5 features the absolute state-of-the-art infotainment system. For a start, there is the Audi virtual cockpit, where all essential vehicular info is displayed in a high-resolution, user customisable 12.3-inch digital instrument panel.

Besides being able to display the navigation map information, the Audi virtual cockpit also allows the driver to choose between two display modes — either showing the speedometer and tachometer in the “Classic” mode or an S-specific design with the tachometer sited in the middle.

With the head-up display that comes standard, relevant information is projected straight ahead of the driver’s line of sight onto the windshield.

The MMI navigation plus with MMI touch is extremely intuitive to use. Along with Audi connect and Audi smartphone interface, the SQ5 keeps the occupants well-connected without distracting the driver from enjoying the drive.

The SQ5 will also appeal to the audiophiles, with the Bang & Olufsen Sound System that comes standard. Channelling 3D surround sound through 19 speakers and a 755-watt 16-channel amplifier, the system presents music in its purest form.



Experience

ultimate driving

control and

pleasure with the

SQ5’s specially

developed eight-

speed tiptronic transmission. PHOTO: AUDI



Game changer

The performance of the Audi SQ5 is nothing short of stunning. This SUV is capable of a 0-100km/h sprint timing of just 5.4 seconds, which is within a hair’s breadth to what the first Audi R8 was capable of.

AUDI SQ5 3.0 TFSI ENGINE CAPACITY:2,995cc ENGINE POWER: 354bhp @ 5,400–6,400rpm TORQUE: 500Nm @ 1,370–4,500rpm TOP SPEED:250km/h 0-100KM/H:5.4 seconds FUEL CONSUMPTION: 8.7L/100km DEALER: Premium Automobiles Pte Ltd. Tel: 6838-2223 PRICE (Inclusive of COE after CEVS): From $299,999 (as of 28/11/2017) TYPE/CATEGORY:SUV/CAT B

At the heart of this incredible performance is the new 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine which churns out 354hp and 500Nm of torque.

Its performance is harnessed by a specially developed eight-speed tiptronic transmission. The gearbox features lower gears with short, sporty ratios, while the upper gears are long to reduce revs and improve efficiency.

The result is a sublime balance between excellent driving comfort and superb responsiveness. Audi’s legendary quattro all-wheel drive system ensures maximum traction in all conditions.

The SQ5 chassis has also been specially developed to deliver both comfort and dynamic handling. The Audi drive select system allows the driver to dictate exactly how the car should behave.

Combining premium comfort, usability, incredible power and amazing handling, the Audi SQ5 is that special vehicle that truly puts the “Sport” in sport utility vehicle.