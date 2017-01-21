Fast lane: Opel debuts Crossland X

Opel debuts Crossland X

Opel is following up on its first sport utility vehicle (SUV) - the Mokka X - with the Crossland X. Measuring 4,212mm long, 1,765mm wide and 1,590mm tall, it is slightly smaller than the Mokka X, but boasts more space and versatility. It comes with individual sliding rear seats and is available only with front-wheel-drive (the Mokka X the option of four-wheel- drive).

The car will arrive in Singapore later this year, to be followed by a larger SUV called Grandland X.

AAS to get new home

The Automobile Association of Singapore is having a ground-breaking ceremony today as it redevelops its office at 2 Kung Chong Road.

A new seven-storey building is designed to house AA Singapore and its subsidiaries under one roof. Sitting on more than 2,800 sq m, the new facility will offer better exposure for AA Singapore in the automotive cluster at Alexandra and Leng Kee roads. The estimated $25-million redevelopment will yield a gross floor area of more than 7,000 s qm.

Avatar unveils first production car

After unveiling a prototype last year, British sports car company Avatar has unveiled its first production car. Weighing 695kg and packing more than 250bhp from a Ford Ecoboost engine, the Avatar sprints to 100kmh in four seconds and on to a top speed of 232kmh. Production begins in spring this year and prices start at £39,990 (S$70,450).

BMW 4-series gets update

BMW has given its 4-series a facelift. Since its debut in 2013, nearly 400,000 units of the 4-series have been sold. Changes include a large air intake with eye-catching bars and LED headlights and rear lights.

Honda is best-selling car brand in Singapore

Honda has overtaken Toyota as Singapore's bestseller. Last year, 19,349 new Honda passenger cars were registered here, compared with 18,491 Toyotas, according to the Land Transport Authority.

The numbers, however, include parallel imports - mainly the Vezel compact sport utility vehicle.

Although official figures are not available, Toyota was still the top seller if only authorised agent sales were counted.

Toyota was the best-selling brand in the two preceding years.

Panasonic reveals new head-up display

Panasonic has unveiled a new head-up display with augmented reality that the maker claims will help drivers keep their eyes on the road and stay informed.

Using eight cameras and capable of projecting very large augmented images 10m in front of the car, Panasonic's system seeks to improve safety as well as driver enjoyment and comfort.

Honda introduces first electric ride-sharing concept car

Move over Uber. Honda is looking at launching a car-sharing concept with its new electric car. Called NeuV (pronounced "new-v"or New Electric Urban Vehicle), it is meant to "create new value for its owner" by functioning as an automated ride-sharing vehicle, picking up and dropping off customers at local destinations when the owner is not using the car.

The NeuV can also sell energy back to the electric grid during times of high demand when it is not in use. The idea stems from studies that private cars are idle up to 96 per cent of the time.

Nissan to test self-driving cars in London next month

Nissan will bring real-world autonomous driving demonstrations to Britain next month. Showcasing a fleet of electric Leaf hatchbacks equipped with next-generation autonomous technology, the demo in London will be the first one on public roads for Nissan.

The refreshed Qashqai and the new Leaf will soon be launched with autonomous driving technology to enable single-lane autonomous driving on highways.

Mercedes GLA to have extended engine range

Mercedes' 2017 GLA will have engines ranging from a 109bhp turbodiesel to a 381bhp AMG version.

A new addition to the range is an all-wheel-drive GLA220 with 184bhp and 300Nm. They join two existing petrol variants with 156bhp and 211bhp.

Mercedes-Benz sold 2.08 million cars last year

Mercedes-Benz sales grew by 11.3 per cent last year to hit 2.08 million units worldwide - the first time it breached the two-million mark. The performance made it the top-selling luxury group.

Christopher Tan