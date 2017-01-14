New rides in 2017

New models that are not featured at the Singapore Motorshow, but are slated to arrive this year include Ferrari's replacement for its five-year-old F12berlinetta, McLaren's successor to its three-year-old 650S supercar codenamed P14, Ssangyong's Rexton SUV and Subaru's XV crossover based on the latest Impreza.

The following are some of the other scheduled new arrivals.

•The writer is editor of Torque, a motoring monthly published by SPH Magazines

ALFA ROMEO GIULIA

Four years after the Alfa 159 was removed from the local price list, its belated successor is finally on its way here, with a July launch on the cards. The rear-wheel-drive Italian sports saloon (pictured) will come in three turbocharged options - 2-litre four-cylinder with either 200bhp or 280bhp, and 2.9-litre V6 with a whopping 505bhp, both with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

AUDI RS3 SEDAN

One of the most powerful pocket rockets yet will come to Singapore by June. The RS3 Sedan is more than just the RS3 Sportback with a "backside". Its 2.5-litre turbo five-cylinder packs more punch - 400bhp and 480Nm, pushed to a permanent all-wheel-drive system through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The compact notchback is capable of a century sprint of 4.1 seconds.

BMW ALPINA B7

Towkays who want a limousine with a lot more zing have two more to think about, both based on the current long-wheelbase BMW 7-series. One is the Alpina B7, which has a bi-turbo 4.4-litre V8 that produces 608bhp and 800Nm, and takes the car from zero to 100kmh in 3.7 seconds.

The other super 7 is BMW's own M760Li, powered by a turbocharged 6.6-litre V12 with 600bhp, 800Nm and all-wheel-drive. Both the B7 and M760Li are available at Munich Automobiles.

BMW 5-SERIES

BMW's arch-rival to the well-received Mercedes-Benz E-class returns in March. The seventh-generation model is roomier and packed with infotainment gadgets and advanced driving aids.

The initial line-up for Singapore will comprise a 2-litre diesel four-pot 520d with 190bhp and 400Nm, a 2-litre petrol four-pot 530i with 252bhp and 350Nm, and a 3-litre six-pot 540i with 340bhp and 450Nm.

FORD KUGA

The American carmaker has updated the exterior and upgraded the interior of its Kuga SUV, which might come to Singapore before the end of the year.

The redesign includes new headlights and alloy wheels, while the interior upgrades include a more intuitive dashboard control/connectivity system called Sync 3 and sophisticated new driver-assistance technologies.

HONDA CR-V

The bigger brother to the HR-V could arrive in the second half, but Kah Motor was unable to confirm this. The new CR-V appears to be more athletic and has the horsepower to support the impression, thanks to a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder rated at 190bhp.

HONDA CIVIC TYPE R

This sizzling hatch will pack more than 300bhp, regulated by a six-speed manual gearbox.

HYUNDAI I30

Hyundai's third-generation "Korean Golf" has been pencilled in for a Singapore debut in the second half. The value-packed hatchback will be smartphone-ready (with wireless charging) and equipped with state-of-the-art safety devices, but not everything will be standard fare. Engines include a turbocharged 1.4-litre four-cylinder with 140bhp paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

JEEP COMPASS

The next hip Jeep after the teeny Renegade (which arrived recently), will be the larger, tougher and more practical Compass (pictured).

Expected to land in the fourth quarter, the latest Compass is a global model with a wide choice of fuel-efficient drivetrains, configurations and factory-fitted options.

LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR S

Lamborghini has just introduced the Aventador S, an even wilder version of its 12-cylinder monster with increased power (740bhp, from 700bhp), an improved suspension, better aerodynamics and even more spectacular styling. The new Lambo also comes with four-wheel steering and a customisable driving mode called Ego.

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY

Landing here around August, the new Discovery is an all-terrain, all-weather and multi-purpose luxury vehicle for an outdoorsy family of seven.



LEXUS LC500

The sexiest Lexus since the LFA looks like a million bucks, but will cost a lot less (closer to half a million) when it goes on sale in Singapore in the second quarter. The LC500 (pictured) is a 5-litre V8 work of automotive art with 477bhp and no fewer than 10 gears.

MASERATI LEVANTE

Named after a Mediterranean wind, the Levante is a Maserati SUV that promises more sportiness than usual. Electronically controlled air suspension and a choice of 3-litre V6 motors (350bhp/430bhp twin-turbo petrol or 250bhp/275bhp turbodiesel) are part of the Levante's repertoire. It will be available from May.

MAZDA CX-5

The second-generation CX-5 has not been confirmed for Singapore this year, but a local launch by year-end is possible. The new model builds on the strengths of its predecessor, which attracted urbanites with its good looks, well-packaged interior, efficient performance and foolproof functionality.

MERCEDES-AMG GT ROADSTER

The alfresco version of the AMG GT coupe (pictured) is a breath of fast air with its rigid aluminium bodyshell and vigorous bi-turbo V8 tuned to deliver 469bhp or 550bhp. Its three-layered fabric roof opens and closes in about 11 seconds.

MINI COUNTRYMAN

Coming here in the second quarter, this chic crossover (pictured) is Mini's biggest car to date. Compared with the old Countryman, the new one is 200mm and 75mm longer in body and wheelbase respectively. The interior is therefore roomier, with boot space, for instance, bumped up from 350 litres to 450.

OPEL INSIGNIA GRAND SPORT

Opel's refreshing flagship (pictured) is slated to arrive in Singapore in the third quarter. Based on a completely new vehicle architecture, the large saloon is up to 175kg lighter than the retired Insignia and also aerodynamically clean, with a 0.26 coefficient of drag.

PEUGEOT 5008

Making its Singapore debut in the fourth quarter, the French seven-seater (pictured) has undergone a dramatic design transformation from MPV to SUV, while retaining the 1.64m height of the original 5008. The new number has grown otherwise and sits on a much longer wheelbase, with the result being more room for everyone onboard. The seats in the second and third rows can be readily reconfigured or removed, giving the interior great versatility.

PORSCHE PANAMERA EXECUTIVE

To be launched here in March, Porsche's four-door, four-seat fastback GT has been made sleeker and even speedier, while offering a variety of powertrains to suit different bosses and budgets. There is even a long-wheelbase variant.

RENAULT GRAND SCENIC

The Grand Scenic might enter the local scene in the second half. The seven-seater wears 20-inch wheels, boasts modular seating arrangement, numerous cubby-holes and most of the features needed by a family on the road.

SEAT ATECA

The Spanish brand's SUV (pictured) may well be a VW Tiguan for Nissan Qashqai 1.2 money. No details on drivetrain choices are available yet, though.

SUZUKI SWIFT

Suzuki's signature runabout is in its fourth model generation, with a whole raft of improvements to its exterior, interior and driving technology. The RS variant has a 1-litre three-cylinder turbo engine matched to a six-speed automatic gearbox. The new Swift could come in the second half.

VOLKSWAGEN GOLF

Volkswagen's core model has been given a tasteful redesign, better engines, improved infotainment, nicer interior trim and high-tech assistance systems. The renewed Golf is expected to make its way to Singapore by year-end, with the first variant probably an entry-level 1-litre.

VOLVO V90 CROSS COUNTRY

This luxury station wagon (pictured) can explore the countryside in Singapore, Malaysia or farther afield. Its "cross country" label means an increased ride height, a toughened chassis and an optimised all-wheel-drive, while retaining the V90's comfort and load-lugging capabilities. It will arrive in the second quarter.