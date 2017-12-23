Multi-Purpose Vehicle/Wagon

Let's start wih the oldest, the Toyota Wish (from $99,988). This soon-to-be-retired seven-seater offers plenty of space for its compact footprint. It has bullet-proof dependability and near-hybrid efficiency. It is also value for money.

Renault's Grand Scenic ($129,999) comes close. The new Scenic has a longer wheelbase, more glass area and a frugal 1.5-litre turbodiesel (which will still qualify for rebate next year). It compares favourably with the Wish in terms of pricing.

Volkswagen's Touran (from $137,400) is roomier than its predecessor and a tad more stylish. Further draws include its low road tax (from its 1.4-litre engine) and high-quality equipment.

As far as station wagons go, the range has never been wide here. The Volkswagen Passat Variant ($197,400) is a full-size wagon with plenty of cargo-lugging capability. Yet it is a sporty drive, with a 2-litre turbo under its bonnet. And like its sedan sibling, it is well built and well furnished.

The big and powerful Volvo V90 (from $215,9999) remains the top choice if money is no object. The car is even more stylish than its sedan twin (the S90 and the Straits Times Car of the Year 2016), which is saying a lot.