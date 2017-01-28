Meet Ioniq, Hyundai's first petrol-electric hybrid

Published
51 min ago

February's edition of Torque presents a slew of comparisons and it starts with the cover car.

The Ioniq, Hyundai's first petrol-electric hybrid, takes pride of place on the cover - alongside the Toyota Prius, the world's first mass- produced hybrid passenger car.

Inside, the new Seat Leon Cupra is pitted against the Volkswagen Golf GTI. The new Jaguar XF is compared with its predecessor.

The month's group test lines up three popular sedans - the Toyota Corolla Altis, Hyundai Elantra and Honda Civic.

The spotlight is also thrown on two alluring roadsters - the Mazda MX-5 and Porsche 718 Boxster.

Torque, out at newsstands now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 28, 2017, with the headline 'Meet Ioniq, Hyundai's first petrol-electric hybrid'. Print Edition | Subscribe
