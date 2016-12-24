Luxury carmakers promote cars at high-end hotels

NEW YORK • Mr Eric Day flew to Boston in October and took a car service to a wedding in Westerly, Rhode Island. He and his wife, Margo, were sitting on the front steps of the Ocean House, a grand old hotel where rooms start at about US$740 (S$1,070) a night, when he noticed a fleet of white Mercedes-Benzes below.

"I inquired what the deal was," said Mr Day, managing partner at a digital production company in Los Angeles. "They said they were free to use."

In minutes, the Days were headed out in an SL Coupe to check out the fall foliage. "For a couple of hours, we cruised around," he said. "We wouldn't have seen that part of Rhode Island without it - including Taylor Swift's house."

An ocean away, Mr Derek Warburton, a stylist and the creative director of LaPalme Magazine, a fashion- and-style publication, landed in Malta for work. He stepped into a 1963 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud 111 sent by the Corinthia Hotel, the five-star lodging where he was staying. Wherever he went that week, the car and driver were at his disposal.

The experience was a contrast with his life in Los Angeles, where he does not own a car: "It was a step up from Uber."

At top hotels and resorts this holiday season, look for lines of luxury cars. They are for guests, even ones who cannot afford their own chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce - or for that matter, have children who render sporty wheels impractical.

What is under the hood with these cars is something between a soft sell for the carmaker and a perk the resort can offer that it does not have to pay for.

"What we're trying to accomplish is to associate Lexus with great hotels and we help them by being in association with a great brand," said Mr Steve Jett, national manager of digital and engagement marketing at Lexus. "Their clientele is in our wheelhouse, with household income over US$250,000."

He said Lexus has partnerships with 15 hotels in the United States, including Pebble Beach Resorts, which has 25 sporty Lexus cars, and Aspen, which has mostly sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

All the hotel has to do is to keep the cars visible and promote them to their guests. To take out one of the cars, guests have to show a driver's licence and sign a liability form.

Mr Kevin Geanides, general manager of the Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California, said the hotel uses some of the Lexus SUVs to shuttle guests around while lending others out for excursions.

"We don't have to buy US$700,000 worth of vehicles," he said. "The other upside is it's a brand that aligns with Post Ranch, with our property and values." The rates at the hotel reach US$4,000 a night.

The Post Ranch requested hybrid SUVs from Lexus to match its eco-friendly image.

Mr Philip Kendall, general manager of the Solage resort in Calistoga, California, said he wanted guests to use the four Mercedes-Benz vehicles on the property as an extension of their stay in Napa Valley.

"You've normally got two kids in the back seat and here, you can take a two-seater coupe and no one is watching you," he said. "Or no one is saying you can't go any faster or you can't put the top down."

There are limits to what guests can do with these free cars. Usually, they cannot reserve one. And guests get the cars for only a finite amount of time, generally four hours. This limits how far they can go.

For top guests, there seems to be no end to what a high-end resort will provide - given a bit of notice. Mr Brad Gerstman, a lawyer and government lobbyist in New York, said that on a recent trip to Tel Aviv, Israel, he requested an armoured vehicle to make a trip to the West Bank.

"I'm a proud supporter of Israel, and I wanted to see the military installations," Mr Gerstman, who counts US President-elect Donald Trump as a former client, said.

But what he got from the Hilton in Tel Aviv was not what he had expected. "It wasn't a hollowed-out tank," he said. It was a Cadillac Escalade.

"It was very much a regular passenger vehicle, but they told me it could take a rifle round into the side or, if this kind of explosive went off, we would be protected," he said.

So proud was the concierge of the armoured Cadillac that he tried to sell Mr Gerstman one of his own.

Some carmakers have more structured programmes, following up directly with guests who test drive their cars.

The Audis at resorts are used to shuttle guests around, said Mr Loren Angelo, vice-president for marketing at Audi in the US.

"When the consumer signs up, we then follow up with an experience in their room and a thank-you note and an offer for the next time they're considering a vehicle," Mr Angelo said. "There is more structure to it. It's more of an experience than a test drive."

NYTIMES