Luxurious limousine special

For the first time, limousines hog the cover of Torque. And for good reason.

There are three newly unveiled and soon-to-arrive models to choose from - the sumptuous Rolls-Royce Phantom, the almost autonomous Audi A8 and the surprisingly sporty Lexus LS.

December's issue continues with its focus on boardroom honchos, with comparisons of various existing limos which are vying for attention in the top-dollar club.

Should you get the Aston Martin Rapide S or the Mercedes-AMG S63? Torn between the Porsche Panamera and the Maserati Quattroporte? Pick up next month's Torque before signing on the dotted line.

And if you are looking for something which will ferry you in style to the site of your next mega project, Torque narrows your search down to three: the Volvo XC60, Audi Q5 and Lexus RX.

No one likes to pay more for a car than they have to, especially millionaires. December's Torque analysis tells you exactly what will happen with zero vehicle population growth.

Torque, out at newsstands from Monday.