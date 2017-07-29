Honda Civic Type R, the fastest front-wheel-drive

The new Honda Civic Type R is a 320bhp monster hatch that devoured the Nurburgring, a motorsports racetrack in Germany, in record time, making it officially the world's most phenomenal front- wheel-drive car. No surprise it is on the cover of Torque's August issue, then.

The month's collection of comparative reviews starts with a face-off between two hybrid crossovers: the Honda Vezel and Kia Niro.

Next is the ongoing rivalry between BMW and Mercedes-Benz as the new 530i goes head to head with the established E300.

In the world of multi-purpose vehicles, Renault's Grand Scenic 1.5, Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 1.6 and Volkswagen Touran compete to see which is the best family carrier.

And Torque's resident transport columnist asks if road traffic flow should be measured like rail and bus service quality.

Torque, out at newsstands now.