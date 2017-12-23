The BMW i3 (from $193,888) is really too cool to ignore. The best-selling electric car here since it arrived in 2014 has been enhanced. It now has a longer range, giving drivers more time to enjoy the car between charging time. But just in case, it still comes with a range extender - a small petrol engine which acts as a generator.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI ($175,400) is still the hot hatch champ. Facelifted and given a bit more juice, it is a royal hoot. Its ride also seems to have become a bit more comfortable than previously, which is a good thing in the long run.

But if you feel the GTI or Golfs in general are too commonplace, give the Opel Astra (from $89,888) a second glance. It is sexier than a Volkswagen Scirocco and just as practical as a Golf. Yet, it flies so low on the retail radar that few buyers think of it when they want a good-looking and well-built hatchback which drives well.