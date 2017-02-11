Fast lane: New Mercedes E63 S 4matic+ Estate with 3.5-second century sprint

New Mercedes E63 S 4matic+ Estate with 3.5-second century sprint

Mercedes' new E63 4matic+ Estate and E63 S 4matic+ Estate take the premium performance estate genre a notch higher.

Equipped with a 4-litre V8 biturbo engine with an output of up to 612bhp and a fully-variable AMG Performance all-wheel-drive system, the E63 S hits 100kmh in a segment-busting 3.5 seconds. Power is transmitted to all four wheels via a nine-speed autobox with a wet clutch. School and grocery runs will never be the same again.

Citroen with five operational modes

Citroen's C-Aircross concept is a funky and futuristic crossover measuring 4.15m by 1.74m and standing 1.63m tall. It features opposing opening doors, with rear- hinged doors at the back to make access easier and more stylish.

The car comes with a Grip Control dial on the centre console. It offers five operational modes: Standard for normal road use; Sand for front-wheel traction to reduce the risk of getting stuck in sand or on soft ground; Off-Road for a limited-slip differential for wet or slippery surfaces; Snow, which adjusts the rotation of each driven wheel to get the car moving safely in snow; and ESP Off mode, which allows the driver to dull the electronic stability program so as to have fun on the track.

Ford GT owned by F1 champion Jenson Button to be auctioned

A 2005 Ford GT first owned by former Formula One driver Jenson Button will be offered for sale by the Silverstone Auctions on Feb 25 and 26.

With an estimated value of £250,000 (S$443,992) to £300,000, the car is one of five vehicles - out of only 101 supplied to Europe - that were marked as VIP by Ford.

Power-packed BMW M760Li xDrive

Twelve cylinders, 610bhp, all- wheel-drive and oozing with luxury. That is the new BMW M760Li xDrive, the 7-series range-topper. The most dynamic 7er made, the M760Li packs a turbocharged 6.6-litre V12 developing 610bhp and a torque of 800Nm.

The power plant propels the limousine to 100kmh in 3.7 seconds. If the optional M Driver's Package is specified, the speed limiter does not cut in until 305kmh. The car is due here in the next few months.

Lighter, bigger Opel Insignia Sports Tourer

The new Opel Insignia Sports Tourer is up to 200kg lighter than its predecessor and offers at least 100 litres more in boot space (1,640 litres). The length of its boot has grown by 97mm to a whopping 2,005mm. Features include next-generation matrix LED headlights, a new all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring and an eight-speed autobox.

Christopher Tan