Fast Lane: Volkswagen debuts ID Buzz concept

Volkswagen debuts ID Buzz concept

Volkswagen has unveiled the world's first electric eight-seater concept.

The ID Buzz (pictured) has a range of 600km, an all-wheel-drive and enough space for bicycles onboard. It offers multi-variable seating in a body measuring 4,942mm long, 1,976mm wide and 1,963mm tall. The microbus is expected to be "affordable" when it is finally produced.

Lexus LS with all-new powertrain

Lexus' flagship has always been known for its comfort and luxury. But the LS (pictured) has never been a looker. That changes with the next-generation car. The new LS is sporty, youthful and futuristic.

It drops its V8 for a new 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 with 415bhp that sends it to 100kmh in about 4.6 seconds.

With the industry's first 10-speed transmission, it promises relaxed and efficient cruising. Longer than the current flagship but sitting lower, it is slated to land here by the first quarter of next year.



Lexus LS PHOTOS: BENTLEY, KIA, LEXUS, VOLKSWAGEN



Kia debuts luxury sport sedan

Kia has unveiled a new grand tourer called Stinger (pictured). The powerful fastback, representing a new segment for the South Korean brand, is designed in Frankfurt and developed on the Nurburgring track.

Engines include a 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder with 255bhp, and a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 with 365bhp. There are no plans currently to bring this car to Singapore.

Fastest and most powerful Bentley

Bentley's latest Continental Supersports (pictured) is the fastest accelerating Bentley.

It clocks the century sprint in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 336kmh. With 700bhp and 1,017 Nm, it is also the most powerful Bentley.

Jaguar F-Type gets facelift

Jaguar will introduce a 400bhp 3-litre supercharged V6 F-Type. With high-performance brakes, configurable dynamics and 20- inch wheels, the F-Type 400 Sport will be accompanied by a new 340bhp variant.

Both cars can be fitted with the ReRun app developed with GoPro, which creates high-quality video with real-time performance data. Full-LED headlights and new front bumpers are also part of the package.

Christopher Tan