Fast Lane: Subaru BRZ gets an update

Subaru BRZ gets an update

Subaru's BRZ coupe (pictured) is back with a comprehensive update inside and out. It has a wider, lower stance in front, with improved aerodynamics and air intake. It has full LED headlights (a first for Subaru), new design rear lamps and a new rear spoiler. Wheels have a 10-spoke aluminium design.

Inside, a 4.2-inch colour LCD infotainment monitor has been added. The steering wheel is smaller. The car's engine has been modified to be more efficient and responsive. Its dampers have been redesigned to reduce body roll and increase precision while cornering.

New BMW 5-series to have V8 variant

BMW has announced that the new 5-series will have a range-topping 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 variant.

The M550i xDrive has 462bhp and 650Nm in rein, allowing it to reach 100kmh in four seconds and a regulated top velocity of 250kmh.

Infiniti QX50 with co-pilot

The production-ready QX50 concept (pictured) is the new template for Infiniti's next-generation mid-size sport utility vehicle. It will preview Infiniti's autonomous strategy of incorporating technology that acts as "co-pilot" instead of replacing the driver.

The model will feature Infiniti's variable compression turbo engine, a world's first which combines the power of a high-performance 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with the torque and efficiency of an advanced diesel powertrain.

Such an engine represents a compelling alternative to diesel power plants. It could produce up to 272bhp and 390Nm.



The AC Cobra MK VI PHOTOS: AC AUTOMOTIVE, INFINITI, MERCEDES-BENZ, SUBARU



First right-hand-drive AC Cobra MK VI

The AC Cobra MK VI (above) is now available in right-hand-drive format. Handbuilt in Germany, the 6.2-litre 434bhp V8 retro racer hits 100kmh in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 278kmh.

The car is fully homologated for worldwide sales and meets all current emission standards.

A car that monitors your health

Hyundai Motor has revealed its future vision for "health-conscious" vehicles that connect mobility and wellness by creating in-car conditions that increase focus or relaxation.

Unveiled at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, Health + Mobility Cockpit monitors health and related indicators to help manage the stress and other negative effects of driving.

In the near future, a series of sensors throughout the car could monitor the physical and mental state of the driver, detecting everything from the driver's posture to the respiratory rate and breathing depth.

Also, the car could measure heart-rate variability for stress response and use eye tracking and facial feature recognition to track alertness and emotional state.

Next-generation McLaren supercar to debut in Geneva

A new McLaren supercar will debut on March 7 at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show. The second generation of the Super Series is the company's first replacement of a product family and the first of the 15 new cars defined in the company's business plan.

It will have a new carbon-fibre monocage body structure that is strong and light. The new Super Series car will have a dry weight of 1,283kg - 18kg lighter than a McLaren 650S with comparable specifications.

Wide-view angle full windshield display in the works

Harman International, a connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, and WayRay, a pioneer in holographic augmented reality (AR) displays, are working together on a wide-view angle full windshield heads-up display concept for cars.

WayRay specialises in the use of holographic optical elements that enable an AR-projection system that is significantly more compact than traditional mirror and lens-based projection technologies.

The collaboration could result in a fully-integrated system, which will make autonomous driving "intelligent, safe and intuitive".

Mercedes-Benz Vans' to preview Vision Van in Las Vegas

Mercedes-Benz Vans is taking part in this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas for the first time. It will show off its Vision Van (pictured), which was presented to the public in September last year.

It is the first van to serve as an integrated concept for a completely digitally connected process chain from the goods distribution depot to the consignee.

It features a fully automated load compartment, integrated drones for autonomous air deliveries and a state-of-the-art joystick control. It is powered by a 75kW electric drive system with a range of up to 270km.

40 autonomous BMWs to hit the road

BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye say that a fleet of about 40 autonomous BMW vehicles - mainly 7-series cars - will be on the roads by the second half of this year to demonstrate the significant advancements made by the three companies towards fully autonomous driving.

This news follows the partnership that was announced by the trio in July last year. The companies have since developed a scalable architecture that can be adopted by other automotive developers and carmakers.

As part of the partnership, BMW Group will be responsible for, among other things, driving control and dynamics, and evaluation of overall functional safety.

Christopher Tan