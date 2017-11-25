Fast Lane: New Aston Martin Vantage to arrive next year

New Aston Martin Vantage to arrive next year

Here is the new Aston Martin Vantage, which is due to arrive in Singapore by the second quarter of next year.

Looking decidedly more modern than before, the sports car is powered by a 4-litre 510bhp/685Nm twin-turbo V8 mated to an eight-speed ZF transmission. It hits 100kmh in well under four seconds and a top speed of 312kmh. It is the first Aston Martin to be fitted with an electronic rear differential.

The car has a dry weight of 1,530kg and Aston Martin claims the weight is distributed 50:50 between the front and rear axles. It promises an "intoxicating" soundtrack too.

Toyota Motor unveils third-generation robot

Toyota Motor has unveiled its latest robot, the T-HR3. The third-generation humanoid robot was designed and developed by Toyota's Partner Robot Division. It will explore new technologies for "safely managing physical interactions between robots and their surroundings", as well as a new remote manoeuvring system that mirrors user movements.

The T-HR3 can be controlled from a Master Maneuvering System that allows the entire body of the robot to be operated instinctively with wearable controls that map hand, arm and foot movements. A head-mounted display allows the user to see from the robot's perspective.

Take on the wilderness with new Africa Twin

Honda's new Africa Twin Adventure Sports is an expedition-ready off-roader equipped with a larger 5.4-litre fuel tank.

With a longer travel suspension, higher riding position and ground clearance, heated grips, extra-large skid plate and extended fairing with protective cowl bar, it is made to take on the wilderness. It has a throttle-by-wire engine management with four riding modes, expanded Honda Selectable Torque Control parameters and revised intake and exhaust for stronger mid-range response.

Volvo begins production of XC40

Volvo's plant in Ghent, Belgium, has rolled off its first customer-bound XC40 small sport utility vehicle (SUV). Volvo has already received more than 13,000 orders for its first small premium SUV. Singapore will get the car by the first quarter of next year.

Joining its larger XC60 and XC90 cousins, the XC40 completes Volvo's global SUV line-up.

Volvo to supply Uber self-driving cars

Volvo Cars has agreed to supply Uber with "tens of thousands" of autonomous driving-compatible base vehicles between 2019 and 2021.

The base vehicles are developed on Volvo Cars' fully modular Scalable Product Architecture, which is currently used on Volvo's 90-series cars as well as on the new XC60 mid-size sport utility vehicle. The non-exclusive agreement enhances the strategic partnership between Volvo Cars and Uber, which was announced in August last year.

Eurokars Group donates van to SPD

Multi-brand motor agency Eurokars Group has donated a van modified for wheelchair access to SPD, formerly known as Society for the Physically Disabled.

Eurokars will also cover all servicing costs related to the vehicle for its entire 10-year lifespan. The modified Toyota Hiace Commuter GL 3.0A costs about $135,000 and the 10-year maintenance is estimated to cost up to $50,000.

Free drive-in movie

Carmart@Carros in Sungei Kadut will be screening Cars 3, a Disney animated movie, today at 7pm.

Picnic areas with groundsheets provided are available to those who cannot find a parking space for the screening.

Early birds can also enjoy free popcorn and candy floss, while stocks last. The address is 60 Jalan Lam Huat. Admission and parking are free. There are free shuttle services from Kranji MRT station (Exit C).

Volkswagen to invest $22 billion in its plants

Volkswagen will invest about €14 billion (S$22 billion) to upgrade its German plants to focus on e-mobility over the next five years. The brand will also be investing about €22.8 billion around the world from next year to 2022 to strengthen its production capabilities as it prepares its "largest product and technology offensive in the history of the brand".

In the first stage, Volkswagen will be concentrating on the series production of its future electric vehicles based on the new modular electric drive kit in Germany.

In 2020, the Volkswagen ID, the first vehicle in the new generation of electric automobiles, will be launched. The new kit will allow Volkswagen to offer electric vehicles with operating ranges from 400km to 600km, rapid charging capabilities and pricing that is comparable to a diesel cars.

Christopher Tan