Fast Lane: More Driving Assistance For Revised S-Class

MORE DRIVING ASSISTANCE FOR REVISED S-CLASS

Mercedes-Benz is equipping its facelifted S-class limo with extended driving assistance functions.

The most dramatic would be Active Distance Assist Distronic and Active Steering Assist. On top of keeping a safe distance from the vehicle in front and staying in lane, car speed is also automatically adjusted around bends, at road junctions and when approaching toll booths.

The car's speed is adjusted predictively according to the route ahead (selected using the navigation system). Coasting characteristics - for instance, on downhill slopes - can also be taken into account.

The facelifted S-class is due to arrive here by the end of the year.

PREMIUM BRIDGESTONE TYRES FOR SUVS

Bridgestone has launched a premium tyre designed for sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

The Alenza is said to meet "the intricate and challenging demands associated with today's urban SUVs by providing a balance of comfort, safety, best-in-class on-road driving experience and high-level braking performance".

It has a "multi-round block structure" for good steering response, straight line stability, excellent wet handling and enhanced wet braking.

The model is also said to last 11 per cent longer than other Bridgestone SUV tyres. The tyre is available here in 44 sizes, fitting rims from 16 to 22 inches.

POWERPACKED JEEP SUV

Jeep has unveiled the most powerful sport utility vehicle yet - the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, powered by a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 with 707bhp and 875Nm of torque.

It is said to hit 100kmh in 3.7 seconds, have a top speed of 288kmh and makes a 400m dash in 11.6 seconds.

It has an upgraded eight-speed automatic transmission to handle its massive torque (which the Bentley Bentayga and Audi SQ7 surpasses) and new Brembo brakes with the largest front brakes on a Jeep.

FORMIDABLE JAGUAR F-TYPE

Jaguar has unleashed a 2-litre F-Type. The turbocharged inline-four engine produces 300bhp and 400Nm, making it the most powerful four-cylinder ever found in a production Jaguar.

The engine is mated to an eight- speed autobox. The car hits 100kmh in 5.6 seconds and has a top velocity of 248kmh. It is said to consume 16 per cent less fuel than its 3-litre V6 twin.

JOHN COOPER WORKS VERSION OF MINI COUNTRYMAN

Mini has released a John Cooper Works version (JCW) of its new Countryman, its largest model.

With 231bhp on hand, it hits 100kmh in 6.5 seconds. An all-wheel-drive system ensures there is no power loss to wheelspins.

It comes with Mini Connected, a digital personal mobility assistant that advises and informs on departure times based on calendar entries and traffic data.

Meanwhile, prices for the non-JCW Countryman have been announced. They range from $165,000 to $186,000 with guaranteed COE.

FINALLY, A COT THAT SIMULATES A CAR RIDE

Driving is one of the best ways to get a baby to sleep at night. Ford has developed a cot that simulates nocturnal car rides at home.

Designed to work with a smartphone app, it copies journey motion, sound and lighting.

For now, the Max Motor Dreams is a one-off pilot. But following numerous inquiries, the company is considering putting the unique cot into production.

SLEEK, SPORTY TRANSFORMATION FOR QX80

Infiniti is poised to give its bulky QX80 a makeover. The QX80 Monograph concept moulds the enormous blob-like sport utility vehicle into a sleeker, sportier and somewhat futuristic shape.

The QX80 Monograph was penned at Infiniti's design studio in Atsugi, Japan, and unveiled for the first time at the New York Motor Show yesterday. Now, to work on the QX80's dated powertrain.

