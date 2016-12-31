Fast Lane: Mercedes-Benz unveils bigger E-class coupe

Mercedes-Benz unveils bigger E-class coupe

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out a new E-class Coupe (pictured). Unlike its predecessor which was based on the C-class sedan, the new model shares a platform with the new E-class sedan. Hence, it is bigger all round.

At launch, it will have one diesel and three petrol engines, with outputs ranging from 184bhp to 333bhp.

More engine variants and all- wheel-drive versions will follow. The line-up includes a new 2-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel delivering 194bhp and a consumption of 4 litres per 100km.

Audi Q8 coming soon

Fans of Audi's Q range will be glad to know that a Q8 (pictured) is in the works. A near-production concept car will be unveiled soon.

Audi says it offers the "emotional styling of a coupe and the spaciousness that typifies an SUV".

With individual seating for four, the all-wheel-drive Q8 features wide C-pillars and prominent, flared shoulders above the wheels.

Volkswagen Tiguan with longer wheelbase

Volkswagen will launch the new Tiguan Allspace (left) early next year. The lengthened version of the Tiguan sport utility vehicle will seat up to seven and be introduced in North America, China and Europe.

The car's wheelbase is 11cm longer than the Tiguan's, allowing Volkswagen to offer an alternative to seven-seater SUVs on the market today.

New Kia Picanto to launch next year

Kia's new Picanto (pictured) looks cuter than ever. The third-generation iteration of Kia's tiny but mighty hatch "combines a youthful and energetic new exterior and interior design with greater potential for customer personalisation, inside and out".

An international launch is planned for the first quarter of next year.

Seat updates Leon Cupra

Seat has introduced its most powerful road car yet. The latest Leon Cupra (pictured) boasts 300bhp and 380Nm, channelled to all four wheels via a dual-clutch transmission.

It comes with driver-assistance systems such as Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Pedestrian Protection, plus electric parking brake and a keyless system.

Its 2-litre engine makes 10bhp and 30Nm more than the previous Leon Cupra.

New Toyota Previa Aeras available at Borneo Motors

Toyota agent Borneo Motors has added the new Previa Aeras (pictured) to its line-up.

The full-size seven-seater, with styling cues seen on the Sienta compact multi-purpose vehicle, comes with a keyless system, dual power sliding doors, motorised tailgate, third-row split and stowaway seats with power function.

A new infotainment system is part of the package too.

Christopher Tan