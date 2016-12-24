Fast Lane: Land Rover builds cabin that fits Discovery Sport

Land Rover builds cabin that fits Discovery Sport

Engineers at Land Rover have custom-built a cabin that can be dismantled and transported inside a Discovery Sport compact SUV (pictured) to remote locations.

Two adults can sleep snugly inside the cabin, which has been tested for sub-freezing temperatures. The getaway grotto for the great outdoors is equipped with a solar charger, lights and a kettle - all powered by the Discovery Sport's 12-volt socket.

Ducati commemorates 90th anniversary with photo book

Italian motorbike marque Ducati has released a photo book, Stile Ducati, to commemorate its 90th anniversary this year. With more than 336 pages and 150 images, the design tome traces the evolution of Ducati design, from the Cucciolo motorised bicycle (pictured of 1946 to this year's 1299 Panigale S Anniversario.

The book is available at Ducati dealerships and shop.ducati.com.

First Ford GT

Just in time for the holiday season, the first Ford GT (pictured) for a customer has rolled off the low-volume assembly line in the United States.

The all-American 3.5-litre V6 supercar was unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in January last year. Production of the Ford exoticar will be limited to 250 units a year.

Car buyers get complimentary champagne

At a champagne-tasting event for a group of Rolls-Royce customers last month in London, luxury dealership H.R. Owen sold a Ghost saloon and a Wraith coupe with a bonus in their boots for the buyers - £30,000 (S$53,300) worth of complimentary Armand de Brignac champagne (pictured).

Lamborghini unveils Aventador S

Lamborghini has introduced the Aventador S (pictured), an even sportier version of its 12-cylinder monster with increased power, an improved suspension, fiercer styling and better aerodynamics.

The 6.5-litre V12 now produces 740bhp (40bhp more than before) and has a higher redline of 8,500rpm (previously 8,350rpm). The upgrades include four-wheel steering and a new customisable driving mode called Ego.

David Ting