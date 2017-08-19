Fast Lane: Infiniti reveals Prototype 9

Infiniti reveals Prototype 9

Nissan's luxury unit Infiniti will showcase a retro single-seat racer at the Concours d'Elegance classic car show in Pebble Beach, California starting tomorrow.

Infiniti says the Prototype 9 was "brought to life as an after-hours endeavour by a passionate and enterprising team of employees from across Nissan Motor".

The car is powered by a 30kWh high-voltage battery paired with a new electric motor. It produces 120kW and 320Nm of torque to drive the rear wheels via a single- speed transmission. The car sprints to 100kmh in 5.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 170kmh. It has a range of 20 minutes "under heavy track use".

Fiat Chrysler partners BMW, Intel and Mobileye on driverless cars

The Fiat Chrysler group will join BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye to develop a "state-of-the-art autonomous driving platform" for global deployment. The development partners intend to leverage one another's strengths, capabilities and resources to enhance the platform's technology, increase development efficiency and reduce time to market.

Volkswagen T-Roc crossover to debut



Volkswagen T-Roc PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN



Volkswagen will unveil the new T-Roc crossover on Wednesday. The sporty compact looks like a sport utility vehicle version of the sexy Scirocco. VW says it delivers "the effortless superiority of an SUV with the agility of a sporty, compact model". It should arrive in Singapore by the middle of next year.

Jazzed-up Jazz

The facelifted Honda Jazz has been revealed ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show next month. As well as updates to the exterior styling and interior trim, the new Jazz will also be available with a 130bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine. Exterior changes align the Jazz with Honda's latest design language. The Jazz's Euro 6 engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission to drive the front wheels. The car is due to arrive in Singapore by the first quarter of next year.

Ferrari car parade in Singapore

As part of a global celebration to mark its 70th anniversary, Ferrari will have a car parade tomorrow. With more than 100 Ferraris taking to the streets across the island, the convoy is a chance for fans to spot their favourite Prancing Horses at one go. The parade, which will cover 70km, will flag off from the F1 Pit Building at 3pm. The most ideal place to view the cars would be Orchard Road.

After the drive, the cars will gather at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach and will be available for public viewing from 5 to 9pm. Star cars include the LaFerrari Aperta, F308, F365, F430, Testarossa, 458 Speciale A, F12tdf and an SG50 F12berlinetta.

Aston Martin to produce 99 units of the Zagato Shooting Brake



Shooting Brake PHOTO: ASTON MARTIN



Aston Martin has added a Speedster and a Shooting Brake to its family of Vanquish Zagato models. The carbon-fibre cars will join the Zagato Coupe and Volante.

The Shooting Brake will enter production next year, with a total run of 99 cars. Like the others, it will have a 600bhp naturally aspirated V12. Like the roofless Speedster, the Shooting Brake is a two-seater, "but one conceived as an individual and exceptionally practical GT". Its sculptural roof culminates in a powered tailgate that opens onto "a luxuriously trimmed rear cabin area, complete with a tailored luggage set".

Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and GLC63 S available next year

The Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and GLC63 S are set to kick up lots of dirt with their all-wheel grunt. Both come with a handbuilt 4-litre biturbo V8 mated to a nine-speed sports transmission.

Non-S variants produce 476bhp and 650Nm and can sprint from 0 to 100kmh in just four seconds. The S has an output of 510bhp and 700Nm and can accomplish the century sprint in 3.8 seconds. Top speeds are 267kmh and 279kmh, respectively. The cars are expected to land in Singapore by the end of next year.

Accident report filing made easy with NTUC Income mobile app

NTUC Income has rolled out a mobile app for policyholders to file accident reports remotely. The app is particularly useful for those who may be hard-pressed for time and cannot file a report in person within the required 24 hours of an accident.

The app guides users step by step through the accident-reporting process, indicating clearly the specific details required for the submission. Photographs submitted through the app are watermarked with the time, date and location stamp of the accident in Income's system to authenticate the incident and to legitimise the accident report.

Chery to unveil SUV for Europe market next month

China's Chery Automobile is to start selling cars in Europe "within the next few years" under a new nameplate. The first model on sale will be a compact sport utility vehicle, which will meet the needs and expectations of European private and fleet buyers in terms of design, quality, dynamics and crash-worthiness. This car will be revealed globally in pre-production form for the first time at the Frankfurt Motor Show on Sept 12.

Mazda pioneers a more efficient petrol engine

Mazda is set to become the first to commercialise a compression petrol engine. Operating like a diesel unit, the fuel-air mixture ignites spontaneously when compressed by the piston in such an engine - promising efficiency and power.

The proprietory combustion engine employs a supercharger to raise torque by up to 30 per cent from the current line-up of Skyactiv engines. The new engine will be in Mazda cars from 2019.

