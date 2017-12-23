ST-Torque Best Buys of 2017

Executive

Published
Dec 23, 2017, 5:00 am SGT
Christopher Tan Senior Correspondent

There are only two worthy candidates here - the evergreen Mercedes-Benz E-class and the newly launched BMW 5-series.

The current E-class (from $264,888) is the best Mercedes-Benz E-class ever produced. It is handsome, regal and roomy. The way it drives and the way its cabin cocoons occupants are also hard to match.

The new 5er from BMW (from $263,888) may not differ vastly from its predecessor in terms of driveability or performance, but its attraction lies within its cabin. The car is cushier now, with better insulation and a better ride. And there is tech galore for those who cannot be away from their computer for even a moment.

