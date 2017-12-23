Compact Saloon

Renault's new Megane Sedan ($116,999) has plenty of presence, super-cushy ride quality and is chock-full of features. It is also a very sizeable vehicle and offers decent value for money.

The Toyota Corolla Altis (from $96,988) remains a stalwart because of its dependable and efficient reputation. It is also not half as boring to drive or be in as you think, even if it is a favourite among private-hire operators.

A Japanese choice that is underrated is the Subaru Impreza (from $105,800). The car has the best chassis among its peers and exudes a big-car feel on the move - even if it will not qualify as swift. Those who want a break from the mundane should consider this interesting alternative.

The most fun car in this segment remains the Mazda 2 ($76,800), probably the best little notchback in town. It is smaller than the other cars here, but it makes up for that by being immensely driveable.