Compact Executive

Audi RS3 (top) and Mercedes-AMG C43 sedan.
Audi RS3.PHOTOS: ST FILE
Mercedes-AMG C43 sedan.PHOTOS: ST FILE
Dec 23, 2017, 5:00 am SGT
Christopher Tan Senior Correspondent

Life is too short for ordinary. So here are two bristling extraordinary choices here.

The Audi RS3 ($306,300) is just what the doctor ordered for those who are sick of run-of-the-mill sedans. With 400 horses in rein and a century sprint of 4.1 seconds, it offers a life-changing experience behind the wheel.

The Mercedes-AMG C43 sedan ($323,888) may not be as hardened a racer as the RS3, but it will still have you grinning from ear to ear. It is a tad cushier and still offers a respectable performance - just under 370 horses and a century sprint of 4.7 seconds.

