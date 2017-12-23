Compact Executive

Life is too short for ordinary. So here are two bristling extraordinary choices here.

The Audi RS3 ($306,300) is just what the doctor ordered for those who are sick of run-of-the-mill sedans. With 400 horses in rein and a century sprint of 4.1 seconds, it offers a life-changing experience behind the wheel.

The Mercedes-AMG C43 sedan ($323,888) may not be as hardened a racer as the RS3, but it will still have you grinning from ear to ear. It is a tad cushier and still offers a respectable performance - just under 370 horses and a century sprint of 4.7 seconds.