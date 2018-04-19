COE prices edge up in most categories

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly higher in the latest tender yesterday, arresting a downtrend which started more than a year ago.

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed 4 per cent higher at $38,510. The premium for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished 0.7 per cent lower at $37,330.

The premium for the Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, ended 0.9 per cent higher at $38,389.

Mr Neo Nam Heng, chairman of the diversified Prime group, described yesterday's results as "normal" because of the Cars@Expo sales event two weekends ago.

"Because of orders collected at this event, there is bound to be a small rebound in May and June," he said.

Despite the latest results, car COE prices are still hovering at their lowest in over a year.

The commercial vehicle COE premium finished 0.6 per cent higher at $34,202.

The motorcycle premium closed at $7,115, hardly changed from the $7,114 price previously.

Traders said where the two-wheeler COE price will head depends on the response to the Government's recent offer to pay owners $3,500 for each old machine taken off the road.

Industry watchers expect car COE prices to remain relatively subdued for the rest of the year, even if the following three-month quotas are expected to shrink a little.

They said another emission requirement which will kick in in July will render many models unviable here.

This, in turn, will lead to lower demand for COEs.

A new ruling which will include fine particulate matter in the pollution assessment of a car is expected to hit parallel importers hardest as they have limited access to documentation with particulate matter readings.

Christopher Tan